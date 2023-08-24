2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Flies (Sorta) Under the Radar

If you're a moviegoer of a certain age, the poster for 1994's Operation Dumbo Drop might be seared into your memory. Featuring an elephant rump decked out in camouflaged paint and a tagline that says, "When you weigh four tons, it's hard to be a secret weapon," the message is clear: No amount of visual or aural trickery is going to hide a beast of this size. On a completely unrelated note, the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black (not to be confused with a black F-150 Lightning) is a new special-edition version of Ford's silent electric full-size pickup, here dressed in a matte black wrap, glossy black badges and handles, and a smoked front light bar. We're not sure who this car is for, but Ford reckons that it will find 2,000 buyers who want a truck that's trying to be stealthy but is also quite large, and is loaded to the brim with features to justify the nearly $100,000 starting price.

This Black edition starts its life as a range-topping F-150 Lightning Platinum, which means it comes with almost every major option available for the electric pickup, including the extended-range battery pack. From there, you get the aforementioned upgrades plus 22-inch matte black wheels, power running boards, and a Lightning badge that Ford says "appears to glow when lights flash over it at night." You might also notice Lightning decals on the panoramic glass sunroof, or the black leather upholstery inside. (The Platinum typically comes with a white/black colorway for the seats.)

The 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black will be available in early 2024, with a starting price of $97,995 (not including destination and handling charges). Only 2,000 will be produced.