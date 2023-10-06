2024 Subaru WRX TR Debuts With Performance Upgrades but No Additional Firepower

The last WRX we tested sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 6.0 seconds, stopped from 60 mph in 110 feet and pulled 0.98 g on our skidpad, generally on par with its rivals. Given the TR's reduced weight and stickier tires, we wouldn't be surprised to see slight improvements in those figures. We would have liked to see revised gearing, too, given the WRX's turbo lag at low revs, but here's to hoping that Subaru has more upgrades in store.

Tweaks for the 2024 lineup aren't just limited to the new TR. WRX models with the manual transmission will finally get the EyeSight suite of driver aids (which includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision automatic braking and land departure warning) as standard equipment. It was previously only available in conjunction with the CVT automatic.