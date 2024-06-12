The Civic's interior has always been a nice place to be, and almost nothing has changed for 2025. There is now a gray color option for higher trims and there are two USB-C ports up front. Overall, the Civic's cabin continues to be a high-quality affair, and the controls for the volume, A/C, and the buttons on the steering wheel all feel best in class.

The Civic is also surprisingly roomy inside despite its compact size. Taller passengers fit in the front row without issues, and the back seats can accommodate average-size adults. This is also a great car for overall visibility. Thin front pillars and a low dash make it easy to see what's ahead, and there are virtually no blind spots.

Tech updates

Honda is adding the excellent Google built-in software to the Civic for 2025, but only if you spring for a Touring model. This brings Google Maps, a Google-powered voice assistant, and the ability to add third-party apps such as Spotify. The Touring also gets Honda's upgraded 9-inch touchscreen and a 12-speaker Bose audio system that, as it did before, leads the class when it comes to stereos. It would be nice to see the Google technology across more trim levels since it’s such a positive addition to the car’s tech experience, but at least Honda includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on all the Civic's trims.

The last of the changes for 2025 comes down to Honda's suite of driver aids. A little more fine-tuning of its driver assistance systems means adaptive cruise control follows the car ahead of you more consistently and is able to find the center of the lane and hold you there. There's no ping-ponging between lane lines at all — even with torrential rain and truly abysmal visibility on my drive route outside of Montreal. The Civc's safety systems were always some of the best, but just like the rest of the car, they have only gotten better for 2025.