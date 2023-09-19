- The new Tiguan debuts in Europe with an impressive increase in electric-only range and new plug-in hybrid trims.
- VW has remedied its button-free interior.
- A U.S.-spec model can't be far behind.
VW Announces New Tiguan With Hybrid Power and Real Buttons
Volkswagen has debuted a new Tiguan in Europe, and many of these changes should soon show up in the U.S.
Volkswagen has debuted the all-new Tiguan. The SUV is extremely popular both here and overseas, and VW has made some big changes to keep it on top of its game for its third generation. For starters — and at least for European models — buttons are back on the wheel, just as VW said they would be. Of course, there’s much more to the new Tiguan than that, including new plug-in hybrid powertrains.
The PHEV models offer up to 62 miles of all-electric range (up from 30 miles on the previous PHEVs that never came to the U.S.) from a 19.7-kWh battery. VW is offering two plug-in hybrid specs, both with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine. Electrification is handled by a 111-horsepower electric motor. Notably, both eHybrid trims get the same electric motor/battery combo. Instead, what you’ll get for some extra scratch is a more powerful gas engine with 200 hp or 265 hp. That choice notwithstanding, eHybrid models will charge at up to 50 kW. That might not sound like much compared to the speeds we've seen for full battery electric vehicles, but plug-in hybrids tend to charge much more slowly. For reference, the Kia Sorento PHEV has a max charge rate of just 3.3 kW.
But VW didn't stop there. Different methods of hybridization are used for the new Tiguan's other powertrains. A 48-volt mild hybrid three-cylinder produces either 126 hp or 145 hp. Larger 2.0-liter engine trims offer all-wheel drive (198 hp or 257 hp depending on trim). VW will also offer TDI diesel models for Europe, but it’s unlikely we’ll see them here in the U.S.
The Tiguan gets a new look on the outside, with a new grille and headlights. The former helps make the car more aerodynamically slippery. The latter is redesigned too, and VW offers optional LED headlights as well. The new Tiguan is also larger than the last, owing largely to improved storage capacity, which grows to 23 cubic feet. It's worth noting that the U.S. gets a larger version of the current Tiguan right now known as the Tigual L in other markets, but it's not known if this new generation will bring the stretched version stateside or if VW has decided the redesign is large enough to satiate the American market.
The sheetmetal is all-new, but so is the Tiguan's interior space. In addition to the much-appreciated revival of physical buttons, VW’s new infotainment system is present. While the frustrating touch-sensitive temperature control sliders are still in place, they’re at least backlit in the new Tiguan, and VW promises the interface is more friendly to use. Buyers have the option of a 12.5-inch or a 15-inch display in the center paired with a standard 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.
VW has a new feature called "Atmospheres" for the Tiguan’s occupants to play with. With this feature, things like interior lighting, powertrain response and more can be changed via a knob in the center console. (The gearshift is on the “ear” or stalk behind the right side of the wheel.)
A total of four trims will be offered for Europe: a base model, Life, Elegance and R-Line. Pricing has not been announced, and trim specifics for U.S.-spec cars are likely still a few months away. Even so, the new Tiguan looks like a fresh take on what is an aging car.
Edmunds says
The Tiguan is an incredibly popular model, and we’re betting a majority of the changes seen here will eventually make their way to an American model. When that happens, we’ll be ready to evaluate how well VW’s updated infotainment works and how the new hybrid trims perform.