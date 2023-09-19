VW Announces New Tiguan With Hybrid Power and Real Buttons

But VW didn't stop there. Different methods of hybridization are used for the new Tiguan's other powertrains. A 48-volt mild hybrid three-cylinder produces either 126 hp or 145 hp. Larger 2.0-liter engine trims offer all-wheel drive (198 hp or 257 hp depending on trim). VW will also offer TDI diesel models for Europe, but it’s unlikely we’ll see them here in the U.S.

The Tiguan gets a new look on the outside, with a new grille and headlights. The former helps make the car more aerodynamically slippery. The latter is redesigned too, and VW offers optional LED headlights as well. The new Tiguan is also larger than the last, owing largely to improved storage capacity, which grows to 23 cubic feet. It's worth noting that the U.S. gets a larger version of the current Tiguan right now known as the Tigual L in other markets, but it's not known if this new generation will bring the stretched version stateside or if VW has decided the redesign is large enough to satiate the American market.

The sheetmetal is all-new, but so is the Tiguan's interior space. In addition to the much-appreciated revival of physical buttons, VW’s new infotainment system is present. While the frustrating touch-sensitive temperature control sliders are still in place, they’re at least backlit in the new Tiguan, and VW promises the interface is more friendly to use. Buyers have the option of a 12.5-inch or a 15-inch display in the center paired with a standard 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.