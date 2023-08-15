The 2024 Subaru Forester Starts at $28,190

Subaru has announced pricing for the 2024 Forester, and the cost of entry for one of the automaker's hottest models has crept up to $28,190 (including the $1,295 destination charge). On the other end of the equipment spectrum is the Forester Touring, which retails for $38,490. And of course, there are many more trims in between. Every 2024 Forester variant commands a $470 premium compared to a similarly equipped 2023 model, though there are minor changes on some versions that might make the increase justifiable.

Upgrades include new LED foglights and a black rear spoiler for the Forester Premium. Limited and Touring models also get the black spoiler, which replaces the body-colored spoiler from last year. Other changes include black texturized foglight surrounds and new dark chrome accents on the grille for the Touring model. There are no changes to the midlevel Sport or off-road-themed Wilderness trims, which are now priced from $32,960 and $36,015, respectively. Inside, the updates to the Forester are similarly mild. The rear grab handles now feature coat hooks, and the front center console trim is now synthetic leather instead of plastic.