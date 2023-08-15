- 2024 Subaru Forester Pricing begins at $28,190.
- The top-trim Forester Touring retails at $38,490.
- Subaru makes very minor changes to the lineup, and prices rise by $470 for every trim.
The 2024 Subaru Forester Starts at $28,190
All models get a $470 price bump
Subaru has announced pricing for the 2024 Forester, and the cost of entry for one of the automaker's hottest models has crept up to $28,190 (including the $1,295 destination charge). On the other end of the equipment spectrum is the Forester Touring, which retails for $38,490. And of course, there are many more trims in between. Every 2024 Forester variant commands a $470 premium compared to a similarly equipped 2023 model, though there are minor changes on some versions that might make the increase justifiable.
Upgrades include new LED foglights and a black rear spoiler for the Forester Premium. Limited and Touring models also get the black spoiler, which replaces the body-colored spoiler from last year. Other changes include black texturized foglight surrounds and new dark chrome accents on the grille for the Touring model. There are no changes to the midlevel Sport or off-road-themed Wilderness trims, which are now priced from $32,960 and $36,015, respectively. Inside, the updates to the Forester are similarly mild. The rear grab handles now feature coat hooks, and the front center console trim is now synthetic leather instead of plastic.
The Forester is one of our favorite small SUVs, but there are a pair of rivals also worth adding to your consideration list. The Mazda CX-50 is more luxurious and costs just a little more, with prices ranging from $31,675 to $44,675. The Mazda is quick, attractive and fun to drive too. The new Forester’s pricing still undercuts the Honda CR-V, if only slightly. The CR-V starts at $30,825 and tops out with the $40,825 Sport Touring Hybrid.
Edmunds says
While it’s always disappointing to see a car become more expensive without meaningful updates, the 2024 Forester’s pricing is still largely competitive with other compact SUVs. Plus, the Forester still corners the more rugged end of the segment with the Wilderness trim.