2024 Porsche 911 Dakar Tested: Better Off Dirty

Plenty quick, and the changes are extensive

The 911 Dakar shares a lot of its mechanical underpinnings with the 911 Carrera 4 GTS — that is, the outgoing non-hybrid version. Power comes from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine, sending 473 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. In our testing, the 3,627-pound Dakar ran from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and completed the quarter-mile dash in 11.6 seconds at 116.9 mph. Those are impressive stats, but we fully expected this caliber of performance. After all, the standard 911 GTS is no slouch.

Compared to the aforementioned GTS, the Dakar has a 2-inch increase in ground clearance, and the underside of the front fascia has been shaved away to give the coupe a better approach angle. No, you won't be rock-crawling in this thing, but if you've ever been to Los Angeles, you're familiar with our notoriously steep — and abrupt — freeway on-ramps, driveways, etc., and being able to turn at a decent pace and not slam on the brakes to avoid scraping a vehicle's chin is clutch.

The Dakar's suspension has longer links to allow for increased wheel travel, and the dampers are a little bit softer. You can raise the ride height by an additional 1.2 inches — giving you 7.5 inches of ground clearance in total — thanks to a pair of hydraulic suspension lifts, one at each axle. They're actually the same nose-lift hydraulics you get on other 911s, there's just an extra one for the Dakar's rear end.