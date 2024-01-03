Driven: The Porsche 911 S/T Is More Than the Sum of Its Amazing Parts

With so many versions of the 911 currently available, we'll understand if you don't know exactly where this newest version fits into Porsche's iconic lineup. To start, it's equally important to know what the 911 S/T is and what it is not. Based around the engine and lightweight bodywork of the track-focused GT3 RS with toned-down styling similar to the GT3 Touring, the S/T lives at the sharper end of 911 range. But the S/T has no track aspirations and has been engineered to be its best on public roads.

But the market for driver-focused, lightweight 911s with a strong nod to Porsche's history seems to be occupied by a raft of high-quality restoration shops and builders. Companies like Singer and Tuthill have this formula down, but we think Porsche wants to politely remind everyone that it can still do a lightweight, roadgoing ripper of a 911 that happens to have a full factory warranty.

Origin story

If the S/T moniker makes you think of a combination of the 911 S and 911 T, you'd be right. Only it's not for this new model. As with any limited-production 911, it takes some inspiration from the past. In this case, the past is in the form of the 911 ST from the early 1970s. That 911, like many special 911s back in the day, existed so Porsche could see success in racing. Basically, the ST combined the more powerful engine of the 911 S and put it into the lighter-weight, bare-bones 911 T; hence the ST. These cars weren't sold on showroom floors but were instead available for purchase to any and all racers looking to compete in anything from the Targa Florio to the 24 Hours of Daytona.