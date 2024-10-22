Sportiest but not the most powerful

The Pro is the most track-focused version of the new AMG GT to date, but it's not the quickest or the most powerful. That would be the AMG GT 63 S E Performance, a plug-in hybrid with more than 1,000 lb-ft of torque. That car can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds, quicker than the F1-derived Mercedes-AMG One. The Pro is more of an optimized version of the non-hybrid GT 63 S.

The Pro's suspension has not been changed compared to that car, and changes to the engine are relatively minor. The V8 now produces 603 hp and 627 lb-ft, up from 577 hp and 590 lb-ft in the GT 63. That's far short of the E Performance's 805 hp and 1,047 lb-ft, but the Pro is several hundred pounds lighter. The nine-speed automatic transmission has also been moved away from the rear axle and is now mounted just aft of the engine.

Weight loss has been a focus for the Pro in general. That's good, as this is not a lightweight car. A GT 63 we recently tested against a BMW M8 measured nearly 4,300 pounds on our scales. While the Pro is the lightest version of the current AMG GT, it's still several hundred pounds heavier than any version of the past AMG GT. For reference, a 2018 AMG GT R weighed 3,665 pounds, more than 600 pounds lighter than the Pro.