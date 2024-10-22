- The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro packs more horsepower and less weight than the GT 63 S.
- Active suspension, rear-axle steering and all-wheel drive are part of the package.
- This isn't a replacement for the AMG GT R or GT Black Series.
2025 Mercedes-AMG GT Pro First Drive: Something Gained, Something Lost
Faster doesn't always mean better
The first Mercedes-AMG GT was a hoot of a car. It had two seats, a front-mounted V8 engine and — crucially — a rear-wheel-drive layout. After a brief hiatus, the AMG GT Coupe returned for the 2024 model year, but now it has all-wheel drive and an optional rear seat — things customers wanted to make the car more useful day to day. The 2024 model came in a handful of variants, including a powerful new plug-in hybrid that made the GT the quickest production AMG to date. For 2025, Mercedes adds one more to the lineup: the new AMG GT 63 Pro.
During my drive of the new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet, I stopped off for a few drizzly hours at Circuito Ascari to drive the new AMG GT Pro. And just as with the Cabriolet, a little rain in Spain wasn't going to stop me from getting behind the wheel.
Sportiest but not the most powerful
The Pro is the most track-focused version of the new AMG GT to date, but it's not the quickest or the most powerful. That would be the AMG GT 63 S E Performance, a plug-in hybrid with more than 1,000 lb-ft of torque. That car can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds, quicker than the F1-derived Mercedes-AMG One. The Pro is more of an optimized version of the non-hybrid GT 63 S.
The Pro's suspension has not been changed compared to that car, and changes to the engine are relatively minor. The V8 now produces 603 hp and 627 lb-ft, up from 577 hp and 590 lb-ft in the GT 63. That's far short of the E Performance's 805 hp and 1,047 lb-ft, but the Pro is several hundred pounds lighter. The nine-speed automatic transmission has also been moved away from the rear axle and is now mounted just aft of the engine.
Weight loss has been a focus for the Pro in general. That's good, as this is not a lightweight car. A GT 63 we recently tested against a BMW M8 measured nearly 4,300 pounds on our scales. While the Pro is the lightest version of the current AMG GT, it's still several hundred pounds heavier than any version of the past AMG GT. For reference, a 2018 AMG GT R weighed 3,665 pounds, more than 600 pounds lighter than the Pro.
The Pro's forged 21-inch wheels are lighter than those on the standard car and weigh about 24 pounds per corner. AMG says these are the lightest wheels it makes. The carbon-ceramic brakes have six-piston fixed front calipers with 16.5-inch rotors and single-piston rear calipers with 14.2-inch rotors. The fronts are the largest brakes available on any AMG. Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tires are standard, but the car I drove had grippier Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, a no-cost option.
There's a new front apron and bigger ducts in the front bumper to improve cooling. There's additional aero work under the body. AMG says the Pro's front lift has decreased and rear downforce has increased compared to the GT 63 S. While the additional aero and cooling added some weight, savings elsewhere make the Pro about 44 pounds lighter than the GT 63 S.
Forsaking fun for performance
On Ascari, the AMG GT Pro shines. The sticky Michelins and all-wheel-drive system make this a very quick car to go through a corner. On all but the track's tightest turns, you can just point the wheel and nail the gas as soon as you see the next apex. The all-wheel-drive system and electronic rear differential can sort it all out. It's much more buttoned-down than the previous AMG GT.
The GT Pro, like the GT 63 S, has rear-axle steering. It only turns a few degrees — counter to the front wheels at low speeds and parallel to the front at high speeds — but it helps improve stability and cornering. This is where the new car feels like it falls short of the old car.
The last GT was playful and lively. With a little coaxing, you could get the rear to rotate, which was fun for drifting or correcting a bit of understeer. The new car feels heavier, and the nose wants to push out at the limit. And when that happens, it's not as easy to manage.
AMG's engineers are talented, which is why the Pro matched the old AMG GT R's Nürburgring lap time despite the weight disadvantage. But a faster (or equally fast) car isn't necessarily a better car. Being more buttoned-down makes the new car feel a little more sterile.
The new AMG GT is a very good sports car in its own right, but the search for more has made it less compelling than its predecessor. The new one had to be more practical, so Mercedes added a back seat. It had to lap faster and accelerate quicker, so AMG added more power and all-wheel drive to manage all of it.
A rear seat and all-wheel drive are things you'll find in competitors like the Porsche 911, but being more like a 911 makes the AMG GT less exciting. The old car was fun and awesome because it wasn't just another 911. By listening to their customers and following the competition too closely, AMG made a car that's not as good — or at least as fun or engaging — as the one that came before.