The Macan T we tested was fitted with a few optional extras, too. It came equipped with the adaptive air suspension (air bags that replace steel coil springs) on top of the standard adaptive dampers, and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, which is an electronically controlled differential on the rear axle. The optional air springs allow for two height settings, the adjustable dampers control the firmness of the ride, and the electronically controlled rear differential gets this Macan to rotate better when you introduce it to a corner.

In practice, all of this works. The ride is well controlled yet still usable day to day as long as you stay out of the Sport and Sport+ suspension settings, which make the ride far too firm. Its Comfort setting smooths over road imperfections and manages to always keep its Pirelli P Zeros nailed to the pavement. As with other Macan variants, the T drives a lot more like a lifted hatchback than it does a small crossover, and that's a good thing.

The steering is linear and so predictable that it essentially requires no corrections midcorner. You simply turn in, ride it out, and get back on the power. Linear, direct and predictable are all words that perfectly describe the Macan T's dynamics. It's tractable, and as you fling it up and down a good piece of road, it becomes abundantly clear that, dynamically, this Porsche lives up to the badge. Even so, the T is particularly difficult to justify from a value perspective.