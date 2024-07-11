- The new 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro will arrive at U.S. dealerships next year.
- The coupe's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 cranks out 603 horsepower — 26 more hp than the AMG GT 63.
- Merc says that fine-tuned aerodynamic elements improve driving dynamics.
2025 Mercedes-AMG GT Pro Debuts with Impressive Engineering
Mercedes-AMG raises the bar with its high-end coupe
Debuting today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro is endowed with plenty of enticing goodies: more horsepower, more torque and more aerodynamic bits.
Slotting between the can’t-call-it-basic Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and the wild GT 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid, the GT 63 Pro is equipped with a hand-built twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 capable of 603 horsepower. While that’s 26 hp more than the 2024 GT 63 offers, it’s still more than 200 hp less than the bananas GT S E. The GT 63 Pro also boasts 627 lb-ft of torque, 37 lb-ft more than its lesser sibling.
Keys to the power surge include a reinforcement of high- and low-temperature cooling circuits to improve overall performance and a 66-pound decrease in aerodynamic lift on the front axle. Together, these elements create better handling stability and plant the coupe on the ground. The German automaker also uses air deflector “fins” on the front and rear axles to manage airflow underneath the chassis.
On the outside, the GT 63 Pro is available with a carbon-fiber package that includes side sill trim, a rear diffuser, a rear wing and a front splitter made from the lightweight, high-strength material. A unique performance steering wheel clad in Nappa leather and microfiber holds court inside the cabin along with other high-end AMG amenities.
The matte gray 21-inch forged wheels are handsome, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires as standard. Opt for the no-cost Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R performance tires, and the GT 63 Pro can zip from 0 to 124 miles per hour in 10.9 seconds, or half a second faster than the AMG GT 63.
Mercedes-AMG says the GT 63 Pro’s carbon-ceramic front brakes (composed of six-piston fixed calipers matched to 16.5-inch discs) are the largest standard ceramic brake discs available from the brand. You’re going to need them if you take this beast on the track, where it can reach up to 197 mph.
Edmunds says
The aerodynamics engineering is intriguing and appropriately high-tech for the German automaker. We're looking forward to putting it to the test.