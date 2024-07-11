Debuting today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Pro is endowed with plenty of enticing goodies: more horsepower, more torque and more aerodynamic bits.

Slotting between the can’t-call-it-basic Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and the wild GT 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid, the GT 63 Pro is equipped with a hand-built twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 capable of 603 horsepower. While that’s 26 hp more than the 2024 GT 63 offers, it’s still more than 200 hp less than the bananas GT S E. The GT 63 Pro also boasts 627 lb-ft of torque, 37 lb-ft more than its lesser sibling.