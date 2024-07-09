2025 Porsche 911 GTS Hybrid First Drive: A Better 911

Around town, the GTS sounds and feels no different from the standard Carrera with the exception of you knowing that the GTS is packing a lot more power. In fact, when driven back to back, the engine in the standard Carrera comes off feeling a little flat, something that hadn't stood out to us when driving it only hours before. With the GTS' additional 118 lb-ft of torque over the standard Carrera, that feeling should come as no surprise.

Winding out the GTS a bit more reveals, again, the extra power and impressive responsiveness from the powertrain. That surge of low-speed torque feeds into higher speeds without interruption and right when you expect, and want, that big turbo to start chipping in, it's ready to go. Even without selecting either the Sport or Sport Plus drive mode, the GTS moves with authority, even at part throttle. It's an effortless thing to drive.

You mentioned a racetrack?

Not everything, or everyone, is going to wind up on a racetrack, but Porsches tend to have a magnetic attraction to closed circuits. The Nürburgring is one of them, and Porsche has famously not only developed its vehicles on that track but routinely uses it to set records or simply show improvements of a new model over an old one. Like it or not, the GTS is no different, but we think Porsche had a bit more riding on its lap time. The T-Hybrid powertrain was going to come under scrutiny no matter what, so by throwing down a lap time 8.7 seconds quicker than the previous model, even while weighing just over 100 pounds more than the last GTS, helps establish the legitimacy of the system.

Even after our time on the public roads, we were fairly convinced the T-Hybrid engine was excellent. But after numerous laps around Circuito Ascari, we were true converts. Like the road drive, we spent some time in a standard Carrera to not only learn the track but to establish a benchmark for the GTS. Within half a lap the GTS felt like a significantly different car. With excellent stability, great steering and confident brakes, it's still very much a 911 but the noise and the tremendous acceleration, especially off medium speed corners, was eye-opening. So was the noise.