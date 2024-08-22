Automobili Pininfarina's Next Car Is a 4-Door GT That Might Be a Hybrid

As for exactly what form the new four-door GT will take when it hits the road, your guess is as good as ours. But we're willing to bet Automobili Pininfarina's Pura Vision concept, which debuted during Monterey Car Week in 2023, will provide more than a little inspiration.

The Pura Vision was a wild-looking thing, with a profile similar to that of the Ferrari Purosangue — and rear-hinged suicide doors to match. When the Pura Vision debuted last year, Automobili Pininfarina said the upholstery on the headliner and seatbacks — which was a 30% wool, 70% recycled polyester blend — was already up to its production standards. So, clearly, the company already had some kind of production intent in mind.

Production of the $2.2 million Battista EV is underway, and Automobili Pininfarina plans to build 150 examples of its 1,874-horsepower hypercar at a rate of two to four cars a month. Whether this upcoming four-door lowers the cost of entry into the Automobili Pininfarina by the thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, or even millions remains to be seen. But there's certainly a lot of room to come down when you're starting from stratospheric heights.