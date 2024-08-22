Skip to main content

Automobili Pininfarina's Next Car Is a 4-Door GT That Might Be a Hybrid

It will be positioned below the Battista hypercar

Automobili Pininfarina Pura Vision concept driving
  • Automobili Pininfarina's second production car will be a four-door grand tourer, a company executive confirmed.
  • It could be loosely based on the Pura Vision concept that debuted in 2023.
  • Unlike the current Battista hypercar, the company's next product might not be an EV.

Automobili Pininfarina — the carmaker tied to design house Pininfarina SpA and responsible for the bonkers Battista hypercar — is working on a new four-door grand tourer, a company executive told Edmunds during last weekend's Monterey Car Week festivities. It's unclear exactly when this new model is expected to launch, but when it does, it will be positioned below the Battista as a slightly more accessible entry point into the Automobili Pininfarina brand. Of course, considering a Battista starts at $2.2 million, that isn't exactly saying much.

It also might not be electric. The Automobili Pininfarina executive described the company as being "powertrain agnostic" regarding this model, and said that both hybrid and plug-in hybrid options are on the table. That would be a change from the Battista, which is powered by a 120-kWh battery pack supplied by Croatian automaker Rimac.

Automobili Pininfarina Pura Vision concept overhead

As for exactly what form the new four-door GT will take when it hits the road, your guess is as good as ours. But we're willing to bet Automobili Pininfarina's Pura Vision concept, which debuted during Monterey Car Week in 2023, will provide more than a little inspiration.

The Pura Vision was a wild-looking thing, with a profile similar to that of the Ferrari Purosangue — and rear-hinged suicide doors to match. When the Pura Vision debuted last year, Automobili Pininfarina said the upholstery on the headliner and seatbacks — which was a 30% wool, 70% recycled polyester blend — was already up to its production standards. So, clearly, the company already had some kind of production intent in mind.

Production of the $2.2 million Battista EV is underway, and Automobili Pininfarina plans to build 150 examples of its 1,874-horsepower hypercar at a rate of two to four cars a month. Whether this upcoming four-door lowers the cost of entry into the Automobili Pininfarina by the thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, or even millions remains to be seen. But there's certainly a lot of room to come down when you're starting from stratospheric heights.

