We've already been able to drive the CLE 53 Coupe, and the Cabriolet follows the same template. Like the CLE 450, the CLE 53 uses Mercedes' 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with mild-hybrid technology. The AMG-tuned version uses more efficient combustion chambers, new piston rings, a revised fuel injection system and a larger turbocharger with a higher 22-psi boost pressure. The mild-hybrid system uses an integrated starter-generator mounted in the nine-speed automatic transmission's bell housing. Output is rated at 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, though the engine can provide up to 443 lb-ft of torque for 10-second intervals using overboost.

Like the coupe, the CLE 53 Cabriolet has a wider track and, therefore, wider bodywork than the standard CLE. The distance between the wheels has been increased by 2.3 inches up front and a full 3.0 inches in the rear. Not only does that improve handling and stability in a corner, it gives the Cabriolet a sportier and more purposeful presence than the non-AMG model. An adaptive air suspension, all-wheel drive and rear-axle steering are standard, too.

The car I drove in Spain was fitted with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package, a worthwhile upgrade if you plan to do any spirited driving in this car. The package includes larger brakes, with the rotors increasing from 14.6 to 15.3 inches up front and 14.2 to 14.6 inches in the rear. Note that the CLE 53 already had larger brakes than the standard CLE. There's also a new drive mode (Race), which itself includes Race Start (launch control) and a Drift Mode that will send most of the car's power to the rear wheels for some tail-out shenanigans.