- The CLE Cabriolet replaces both the C- and E-Class Cabriolet models.
- A 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six makes 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque.
- The CLE 53 Cabriolet arrives later this year and starts at $83,750.
2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet First Drive: A Convertible for All Seasons
Rain or shine, warm or cold, Mercedes' new AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet is a delectable droptop
Not even the rain could convince me to put the top up while driving the new 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet. Spanish rain might fall mainly on the plain, but it also made itself known in the mountains where I was driving. So long as I kept my speed up, the drizzle was light enough to never fall in the cabin. And with a 443-horsepower turbocharged inline-six on tap, maintaining a good pace in Mercedes' latest droptop was hardly a problem.
New car, same formula
The Mercedes-Benz CLE replaces the coupe and convertible variants of the C- and E-Class. Overall, the CLE is a better car than the two that came before it, but when I tested a CLE 450 coupe, I wasn't bowled over by the driving dynamics. The standard CLE is a comfortable and quiet car, but it wasn't very sporty or engaging. That's where AMG — Mercedes' storied performance division — steps in.
We've already been able to drive the CLE 53 Coupe, and the Cabriolet follows the same template. Like the CLE 450, the CLE 53 uses Mercedes' 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with mild-hybrid technology. The AMG-tuned version uses more efficient combustion chambers, new piston rings, a revised fuel injection system and a larger turbocharger with a higher 22-psi boost pressure. The mild-hybrid system uses an integrated starter-generator mounted in the nine-speed automatic transmission's bell housing. Output is rated at 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, though the engine can provide up to 443 lb-ft of torque for 10-second intervals using overboost.
Like the coupe, the CLE 53 Cabriolet has a wider track and, therefore, wider bodywork than the standard CLE. The distance between the wheels has been increased by 2.3 inches up front and a full 3.0 inches in the rear. Not only does that improve handling and stability in a corner, it gives the Cabriolet a sportier and more purposeful presence than the non-AMG model. An adaptive air suspension, all-wheel drive and rear-axle steering are standard, too.
The car I drove in Spain was fitted with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package, a worthwhile upgrade if you plan to do any spirited driving in this car. The package includes larger brakes, with the rotors increasing from 14.6 to 15.3 inches up front and 14.2 to 14.6 inches in the rear. Note that the CLE 53 already had larger brakes than the standard CLE. There's also a new drive mode (Race), which itself includes Race Start (launch control) and a Drift Mode that will send most of the car's power to the rear wheels for some tail-out shenanigans.
All-weather driving
The AMG CLE 53 doesn't feel wholly different from the standard car; it's just dialed in a little better. Southern Spain looks a lot like Southern California, and the mountain roads I drove along weren't all that different from some of the roads I drive back home. Mile after mile of uninterrupted pavement snaking up and over the mountains — a sporty droptop was the perfect car for this sort of drive.
Convertibles might bring to mind sunshine and warm weather, but as a former Michigan resident, I can tell you that convertibles can be just as enjoyable in colder, wetter weather, too. Mercedes knows this, so it's created features like the Airscarf neck warmer and Aircap wind deflector, both of which are standard. If you have the side windows up, there's so little wind blowing in the cabin that you can have a conversation with a passenger without having to shout. Plus, with the top down, you get a much better appreciation for the engine's silky exhaust note.
This inline-six has been around for a few years now, though it's still one of the best turbocharged six-cylinders around. Power is smooth and immediate. The CLE 53 uses a larger turbocharger than the 450's inline-six. While that can often mean trading in low-end response for top-end power, the electric auxiliary compressor that Mercedes uses has been improved and can operate for longer intervals, helping reduce turbo lag. You get forced-induction levels of horsepower and torque with the smooth, even power delivery that comes with a naturally aspirated engine.
There's plenty of power for passing the occasional slow-moving Seat Ibiza or Peugeot delivery van. The overboost function kicks on automatically when you floor it, and 10 seconds is plenty of time for zipping around traffic on two-lane roads. The rain was light but steady, and getting caught behind leisurely hatchback drivers meant getting wet. You can raise the top while moving (up to about 37 mph), but where's the fun in that?
The CLE 53's steering feels sharper and more direct than the 450. It doesn't offer Porsche levels of feedback, but it's weighted well and doesn't require much effort to hustle through quick corners. The rear-axle steering helps a lot, and the system feels more natural than some rear-axle systems I've tried. Below 60 mph, the rear wheels turn opposite to the front to help tighten the turning radius. Above 60 mph, the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the front for improved high-speed stability. There were a few tight decreasing-radius turns where I was glad for the extra steering assist.
While it was a bit stiffer than the CLE 450, I found the AMG CLE 53 comfortable and compliant on the road. AMG's adaptive air suspension does wonders for ride quality. Potholes and cracks are well-dampened, even in the stiffest, most aggressive setting. In its Comfort mode, the suspension mutes out everything but the most uneven pavement.
The right amount of sportiness
The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet starts at $83,750, including $1,150 for destination. That's $6,800 more than a CLE 450 Cabriolet and $8,300 more than a CLE 53 Coupe. It splits the difference in price and performance between a BMW M440i and M4, cars that aren't quite as premium or comfortable as the CLE. A Porsche 718 Boxster S comes close in terms of both price and performance, but it's not nearly as comfortable and doesn't offer as much utility as the larger, more spacious Mercedes.
The CLE 53 is truly a car you can enjoy all year round on any type of road. It's a fantastic touring car with the top down and Airscarf going, but a few rotations of the drive mode knob and the CLE can get serious. There are better handling convertibles out there, but few are as well-rounded as this new AMG.