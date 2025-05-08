Will There Be Another Mercedes-Maybach G-Class? Don't Count On It

Maybach makes ultra-high-end versions of Mercedes-Benz's pinnacle models. Right now, you can get Maybach versions of the electric EQS SUV, GLS SUV, S-Class sedan and SL-Class roadster. But there's another super shiny star in Mercedes' fleet of icons: the G-Class SUV. Is it destined to get the Maybach updo? According to the brand's chief executive, no.

Speaking to members of the media during an event in Spain this week, Daniel Lescow, head of Mercedes-Maybach at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said a G-Class variant is "not planned" at this time. "We have no plans to go further than those four cars at the moment."