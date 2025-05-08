- Maybach represents the pinnacle of luxury for Mercedes-Benz.
- Right now, the brand offers hifalutin examples of the EQS electric SUV, GLS SUV, S-Class sedan and SL-Class roadster.
- A Maybach version of Merc's iconic G-Class is not planned.
Will There Be Another Mercedes-Maybach G-Class? Don't Count On It
The head of Mercedes-Maybach says a G-Class isn't in the brand's future
Maybach makes ultra-high-end versions of Mercedes-Benz's pinnacle models. Right now, you can get Maybach versions of the electric EQS SUV, GLS SUV, S-Class sedan and SL-Class roadster. But there's another super shiny star in Mercedes' fleet of icons: the G-Class SUV. Is it destined to get the Maybach updo? According to the brand's chief executive, no.
Speaking to members of the media during an event in Spain this week, Daniel Lescow, head of Mercedes-Maybach at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said a G-Class variant is "not planned" at this time. "We have no plans to go further than those four cars at the moment."
The idea of a Maybach G-Class doesn't come out of left field. Mercedes created a wild Maybach G 650 Landaulet variant of the last-generation G-Class SUV, with a lifted ride height, mega wheels and tires, four doors and a folding rear roof. It was only sold in super-small quantities and wasn't offered in the U.S., but it proved that "Maybach" and "G-Class" aren't mutually exclusive.
Considering the G-Class is already a hot ticket in wealthy, fashionable markets, a Maybach variant could definitely have traction. Think about it: Couldn't you totally picture a two-tone flashy G-Class with Maybach logos, chrome monoblock wheels and unique interior finishes?