2024 BMW M3 CS Tested: The Monster M3 Absolutely Rips

The BMW M3 CS wears its intentions on its sleeve — those carbon-fiber pieces, gold wheels, yellow running lights and red lipstick aren't for nothin'. But do the monster M3's performance gains turn it into an altogether different animal, or at least, enough to warrant the $33,200 price jump over an M3 Competition xDrive?

The M3's 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six is a heck of an engine, and it makes 40 more horsepower in CS tune, for 543 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. Compared to the last M3 Competition xDrive we tested, this CS is only 25 pounds lighter, but the results still speak for themselves. Less impressive is the 0.1-second improvement in 0-60 mph time, from 3.2 seconds in the Competition xDrive to 3.1 seconds in the CS. Much more meaningful, however, is the significantly quicker quarter-mile time: The CS did the run in 10.9 seconds at 126.1 mph, compared to the M3 Comp xDrive, which needed 11.3 seconds and had a much slower 120.5-mph trap speed.

This is really indicative of how the M3 CS performs. It's a bit slow to initially roll away, but once the engine gets going, especially above 3,000 rpm, the M3 just pulls. This turbo inline-six has massive top-end power and feels like it could easily rev for another 1,000 rpm past its 7,000-rpm redline. In our opinion, it's one of the best engines on sale today.