- It's a battle of German sport sedans in our latest round of Edmunds U-Drags.
- The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 packs a four-cylinder hybrid powertrain with 671 horsepower.
- Can it beat the 543-hp BMW M3 CS? Find out below.
BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C 63 Go Head-to-Head in Edmunds U-Drags
Which German sport sedan takes the cake?
It's a rivalry as old as time: BMW vs. Mercedes-Benz. In our latest round of Edmunds U-Drags, we line up two of our favorite German sport sedans to see if the new hybrid-powered four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance can one-up the hardcore BMW M3 CS.
The Mercedes certainly puts up some impressive specs. On its own, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine makes 469 hp and 402 lb-ft of torque, but an electric motor adds as much as 201 hp and 236 lb-ft of supplemental oomph. Combined, the AMG C 63 S E Performance is rated at a staggering 671 hp and 752 lb-ft. Of course, all that electrical wizardry comes at the expense of weight; the AMG C 63 clocks in at 4,817 pounds, according to Mercedes-Benz.
BMW, on the other hand, takes a different approach with the M3 CS. This sedan delivers 543 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque from its 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six, but it's significantly lighter, weighing just 3,915 pounds.
BMW's M cars are known for absolutely demolishing their competition in U-Drags races. Can the M3 CS reign supreme over the electrified AMG? Find out below.
