BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C 63 Go Head-to-Head in Edmunds U-Drags

Which German sport sedan takes the cake?

U-Drag BMW M3 CS v. Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance
  • written by
    edited by
  • It's a battle of German sport sedans in our latest round of Edmunds U-Drags.
  • The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 packs a four-cylinder hybrid powertrain with 671 horsepower.
  • Can it beat the 543-hp BMW M3 CS? Find out below.

It's a rivalry as old as time: BMW vs. Mercedes-Benz. In our latest round of Edmunds U-Drags, we line up two of our favorite German sport sedans to see if the new hybrid-powered four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance can one-up the hardcore BMW M3 CS.

The Mercedes certainly puts up some impressive specs. On its own, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine makes 469 hp and 402 lb-ft of torque, but an electric motor adds as much as 201 hp and 236 lb-ft of supplemental oomph. Combined, the AMG C 63 S E Performance is rated at a staggering 671 hp and 752 lb-ft. Of course, all that electrical wizardry comes at the expense of weight; the AMG C 63 clocks in at 4,817 pounds, according to Mercedes-Benz.

BMW, on the other hand, takes a different approach with the M3 CS. This sedan delivers 543 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque from its 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six, but it's significantly lighter, weighing just 3,915 pounds.

BMW's M cars are known for absolutely demolishing their competition in U-Drags races. Can the M3 CS reign supreme over the electrified AMG? Find out below.

Steven Ewingby

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 1999 BMW M Roadster to local punk shows.

Kathleen Clontsedited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

