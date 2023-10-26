Watch: Here's What We Learned After a Year With a 2023 Mini Cooper S

We logged plenty of info, general impressions and key numbers when it came to the Mini. All in all, our editors agreed that the little British Racing Green Cooper S was a fun but compromised package. Its gutsy turbocharged engine gave the whole car a genuine go-kart feel, and our editors loved driving it. While we would have preferred a manual transmission, our long-termer came with the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Even though it isn't the purist's pick, it did mean that our Mini was more usable in LA's infamous day-in, day-out traffic.

The Cooper S on the whole, however, was lacking in a few key areas. The front seat area was acceptable, but most of our editors didn't appreciate the weak A/C, and the straight-up omission of Android Auto was a ding for the few of us who don't use iPhones. Despite being bigger than ever, the Mini was still too small to be a genuine 2+2. In fact, we could barely fit three regular-sized adults in there, even with one sprawled out across both rear seats. Similarly, getting a car seat in the back was a burden, and we'd struggle to call the Mini suitable for new families.