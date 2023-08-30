2024 Hyundai Elantra Shows Off Fresh Styling, New Tech

The Limited trim adds a surround-view camera system, blind-spot warning and front parking sensors. Buyers looking for a more robust sound system might find it in the new Bose setup — a newly standard upgrade for the Limited and N Line (that's not to be confused with the high-performance Elantra N) trims that incorporates a total of eight speakers. The base SE will now enjoy the six-speaker system that previously came on all other Elantras. Unfortunately, the SE does miss out on the new, larger 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen included on every other trim.

N still stands for performance

Even though all the engine offerings are unchanged for 2024, Hyundai has tweaked the Elantra N to sharpen its already excellent handling and steering. New engine mounts and reinforced bushings should eliminate unwanted vibrations and sharpen steering response, while changes to the steering assembly itself should improve precision. But performance doesn't just rely on the hardware these days, so Hyundai made changes not only to the suspension hardware in the name of better body control but also to the software for both the chassis and steering settings. For further proof Hyundai takes minor changes seriously, it's also bumped the recommended tire pressure up 1 psi front and rear to maintain the handling balance in the face of the other suspension changes.