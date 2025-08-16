Tested: 2025 Kia EV6 GT-Line Is Almost a Hot Hatch

The elephant in the room, however, is the EV6's weight. At our test track, it weighed a substantial 4,746 pounds. Still, that didn't stop it from posting some impressive numbers. It dealt with the run to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, shaving 0.1 second off Kia's advertised time. For context, the Civic Type R needed 5.5 seconds, while the GR Corolla took a pedestrian 5.9 seconds. Only the Golf R and its 4.5-second run manage to outsprint the GT-Line.

When its front splitter was still attached, the Kia retained its lead through the quarter mile. During our testing, it managed a 13.5-second time at 99.3 mph, a run that still enables it to best its Honda and Toyota rivals while falling just short of the rapid Volkswagen.

Hot hatch thrills? Not so much.

While the Kia's added heft doesn't hamper its straight-line acceleration performance, it turned out to be a different story as we moved on to other tests. When it came time to stop from 60 mph, the EV6 managed a disappointing distance of 123 feet. For context, that's just 4 feet shy of a Chevy Tahoe RST. Stack it up against those aforementioned hot hatches, and every single one bests the GT-Line's stopping distance by over 10 feet. As such, you'll carry more speed off the line, but you'll also have to get on the brakes far sooner.