- This 320-horsepower GT-Line sits just below the 601-hp GT.
- It's quick in a straight line, but struggles with fun factor.
- At least its interior is well-built and comfortable for longer drives.
Tested: 2025 Kia EV6 GT-Line Is Almost a Hot Hatch
Following an eventful first appearance at our track, the EV6 is back with hot hatch aspirations
Our first round of testing in the EV6 GT-Line didn't exactly go as planned. As it approached the tail end of our test track's acceleration straight, having just crested 100 mph, this Kia underwent some spontaneous weight reduction by shedding its front splitter. And as this large plastic piece began to make its grand exit, it inverted the EV6's main undertray, showering our once clean track surface with some fresh plastic accents. Spoiler: That was the end of that.
Just a week later, the GT-Line came back to prove its performance and cosmetic integrity. As such, can Kia's second-hottest hatch prove that it can deliver some thrills even when it isn't actively coming apart?
2025 Kia EV6 GT-Line
Edmunds test results
|Motor
|two electric motors
|Power
|320 hp
|Torque
|446 lb-ft
|Transmission
|single-speed automatic
|Driveline
|AWD
|Weight
|4,746 pounds
|0-60 mph
|4.9 seconds
|Quarter mile
|13.5 seconds @ 99.3 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|123 feet
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|0.88 g
|Price as tested
|$60,615 (est)
Hot hatch power? Check.
Within the EV6 hierarchy, the GT-Line sits just below the range-topping GT. Producing 320 horsepower and 446 lb-ft of torque, this all-wheel-drive tester offers no extra grunt over the Light Long Range AWD or Wind AWD models. Instead, it aims to blend that already formidable performance with looks borrowed from the GT. Think of it as GT-Lite.
That said, its numbers are impressive. It outmuscles the Honda Civic Type R and the Toyota GR Corolla while falling just a few horses shy of besting the Volkswagen Golf R. Compare their torque figures, and none of the latest crop of hottest hatches can come close to the GT-Line. And you can't even say it lacks traction, given that this tester sports two electric motors, making it all-wheel-drive.
The elephant in the room, however, is the EV6's weight. At our test track, it weighed a substantial 4,746 pounds. Still, that didn't stop it from posting some impressive numbers. It dealt with the run to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, shaving 0.1 second off Kia's advertised time. For context, the Civic Type R needed 5.5 seconds, while the GR Corolla took a pedestrian 5.9 seconds. Only the Golf R and its 4.5-second run manage to outsprint the GT-Line.
When its front splitter was still attached, the Kia retained its lead through the quarter mile. During our testing, it managed a 13.5-second time at 99.3 mph, a run that still enables it to best its Honda and Toyota rivals while falling just short of the rapid Volkswagen.
Hot hatch thrills? Not so much.
While the Kia's added heft doesn't hamper its straight-line acceleration performance, it turned out to be a different story as we moved on to other tests. When it came time to stop from 60 mph, the EV6 managed a disappointing distance of 123 feet. For context, that's just 4 feet shy of a Chevy Tahoe RST. Stack it up against those aforementioned hot hatches, and every single one bests the GT-Line's stopping distance by over 10 feet. As such, you'll carry more speed off the line, but you'll also have to get on the brakes far sooner.
Running the Kia on our 200-foot skidpad yielded similar results. It pulled 0.88 g, falling well behind its sporty competitors and matching a Hyundai Ioniq 9 Calligraphy we recently tested. In case you're unfamiliar, that's a three-row midsize SUV weighing 6,044 pounds.
The Kia EV6 GT-Line performed decently on the track. It was eager to slide its way through corners with its traction control system dialed back. While its seating position and outward visibility are excellent, its performance limits are far lower than those of a proper hot hatch.
While the EV6 GT-Line struggles in the bends, it excels in almost every other area. It even overachieves in the range department, exceeding its 270-mile EPA range estimate by a considerable amount. It traveled 295.7 miles in our Edmunds EV Range Test.
For 2025, the Kia EV6 GT-line starts at $60,375 including destination, an amount that's hard to stomach when talking about a vehicle that's not quite at a level to be considered luxurious. However, given that it sits near the top of the EV6 hierarchy, there aren't many extras to add. Opting for the GT-Line guarantees you're getting a car that's almost fully loaded. This is why this car's as-tested figure rises only slightly to $60,615 (est.) once you factor in some floor mats.
After a day on the track, it's clear that the EV6 GT-Line isn't quite the hot hatch its looks might lead you to believe it is. Instead, like many high-powered EVs, it embraces a pseudo muscle-car spirit. So as you enjoy its blistering acceleration, make sure your splitter is on tight, and don't forget to get on those brakes sooner rather than later.