Our Ford Maverick AWD Hybrid Is Getting 34 MPG

Have there been any trade-offs? Yes and no.

"The hybrid powertrain is really smooth around town," noted Will Kaufman, video manager. "It's not very powerful, and at freeway speeds or when you accelerate hard, it makes a ton of awful noise for not much speed. But if you're cruising or if you're just driving around town, it's actually pretty nice."

Kaufman elaborated, saying our Maverick hybrid "feels pretty strong in normal driving and even feels like it's got juice when you accelerate to pass at freeway speeds. But if you dip the pedal to the floor, you get a lot of noise and not a ton of extra acceleration. That's pretty typical for how power delivery is tuned in mainstream small SUVs, though." Or, in this case, small trucks.

"The other thing is engine braking," Kaufman added. "Because this is a hybrid, you get really strong engine braking. That's great. But when engine braking is high, it's hard to modulate speed. On a low-speed downhill on my commute, the car topped out a couple miles per hour under the speed limit. I tried to use the throttle to get a couple extra mph, but the Maverick had trouble balancing my input with the engine braking, and even slight throttle modulation made the truck jerk and lurch."