The Hybrid has more power than the standard gas model, which spins up 187 hp from its 2.5-liter four-cylinder. It also gets much better fuel economy. The Hybrid tops out at 41 mpg city, 44 highway and 42 combined with front-wheel drive. Switch to the security of all-wheel drive, however, and fuel economy drops significantly to 35/36/35 mpg. That’s still much better than the 24/30/26 mpg of an all-wheel-drive gas model. According to the EPA, buyers will recoup the $1,600 cost of upgrading to the hybrid powertrain in about three years. That makes the Hybrid a smart choice.

Kia has made no changes to the Sportage’s dynamics for 2026. That’s fine because this likable crossover has the middle-of-the-road character expected of mainstream vehicles. It rides smoothly, the steering is direct with moderate weight and handling is well controlled. However, with 8.3 inches of ground clearance, it leans enough in turns to cause head toss for passengers while cornering.

The cabin boasts useful technology and better space than expected for the class. The Sportage comes standard with a curved display that consists of dual 12.3-inch screens for gauges and infotainment. The infotainment touchscreen is smartly arranged with widgets for various controls, and it reacts quickly to inputs. An upgraded version adds navigation, a WiFi hotspot, voice recognition and over-the-air updates.