- These three luxury SUVs cost thousands of dollars less than their German rivals.
- The Acura MDX is the best to drive, the Infiniti QX60 has the nicest interior, and the Lexus TX comes with an optional hybrid powertrain.
- While all three are solid midsize luxury offerings, one SUV clearly stands out as the best of the bunch.
Acura MDX vs. Infiniti QX60 vs. Lexus TX: Which Midsize Luxury SUV Is Best?
Acura, Infiniti and Lexus offer three-row luxury without breaking the bank
It's very easy to default to an Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz when you're shopping for a midsize luxury SUV. But those brands' offerings can get really spendy really quickly and often come with what many consider to be an overabundance of tech.
Need something simpler that's just as spacious and comfy? Here are three alternatives: the Acura MDX, Infiniti QX60 and Lexus TX 350. We've tested the interior, technology, passenger space, cargo capacity and driving dynamics of all three. Which one is best? Read on to find out.
While none of these SUVs are as expensive as their European counterparts, they still cost a pretty penny. As tested, the Lexus TX is the least expensive of the bunch, coming in right around $63,000. The Acura can be had for about $4,500 more, while the Infiniti is a laughable $72,000 or so. Keep in mind, however, that pricing for the base front-wheel-drive variants of these SUVs starts in the low to mid-$50,000 range. Lexus charges $1,600 for all-wheel drive, while Infiniti and Acura charge $2,000 and $2,200, respectively.
3rd place: Infiniti QX60
Edmunds rating: 5.9/10
When it comes to driving impressions, the Infiniti QX60 doesn’t fare so well. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 268 horsepower and 286 lb-ft of torque. It’s markedly slower than the other two vehicles in this video. Plus, power delivery is inconsistent, and the ride quality is stiff and jarring. The only good thing is that the engine is pretty quiet, but that’s small potatoes when the whole experience is so off-putting. You’ll get plenty of driver aids here, at least, and the Infiniti is the only one to offer an optional hands-free highway driving assistance system.
Where the QX60 excels is in the interior design. It’s got this nifty quilted dashboard, available massaging seats with speakers in the headrest, and all the materials feel super high-end. The QX60 and MDX both have Google Built-In included in the infotainment system, but the Infiniti's interface looks dated and needs a reboot. The QX60's third row of seats is best left to kids, who are able to access the way-back with the help of a well-placed button. However, the Infiniti is the only one of the three to omit USB ports in the third row.
2nd place: Lexus TX 350
Edmunds rating: 6.6/10
The Lexus TX 350 opts for a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, good for 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. The TX is quicker than the QX60, and its soft suspension makes for easy cruising on rough city streets. The Lexus offers a bit of off-road capability with a Trail mode to configure the all-wheel-drive system for loose surfaces, as well as hill descent control to keep things steady when going down steep grades. Finally, the TX is the only SUV here to also offer both a hybrid and plug-in hybrid option — for more money, of course.
The TX’s interior lacks some of the nicer materials that are present in the Acura and Infiniti, but it’s definitely the SUV to get if overall space is your priority. Of the three SUVs we tested, the TX has the most cargo space behind the third row, and the way-back bench seat features more legroom than the other SUVs to boot. The only problem is that kids might need some help climbing back there, as the second row doesn't automatically slide forward and the button to make the seat tilt forward is placed high on the seat's shoulder.
1st place: Acura MDX
Edmunds rating: 6.8/10
The Acura MDX uses a 3.5-liter V6 with 290 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque. (There's also a 355-hp turbocharged MDX Type S if you're feeling speedy.) Acura's all-wheel-drive system is great, helping the MDX take corners with an agility that belies its large footprint. Unfortunately, the engine is noisy and it feels slightly underpowered. The good news is that driver aids like adaptive cruise control and lane centering are all standard and work well.
Acura’s infotainment system got a redo for 2025 and it's much easier to use than before. Google Built-In is included, so the mapping software is excellent and you have access to Google Assistant and the Play Store. The front seats are comfortable and have an available massage feature, and the second-row bench seat easily converts to two captain's chairs. Kids can climb into the third row with the touch of a button placed low on the second-row seats, and once back there, they have plenty of room.
All told, the Acura is better to drive and better to live with than the other two SUVs in this test, making it our top pick.