Acura MDX vs. Infiniti QX60 vs. Lexus TX: Which Midsize Luxury SUV Is Best?

3rd place: Infiniti QX60

Edmunds rating: 5.9/10

When it comes to driving impressions, the Infiniti QX60 doesn’t fare so well. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 268 horsepower and 286 lb-ft of torque. It’s markedly slower than the other two vehicles in this video. Plus, power delivery is inconsistent, and the ride quality is stiff and jarring. The only good thing is that the engine is pretty quiet, but that’s small potatoes when the whole experience is so off-putting. You’ll get plenty of driver aids here, at least, and the Infiniti is the only one to offer an optional hands-free highway driving assistance system.

Where the QX60 excels is in the interior design. It’s got this nifty quilted dashboard, available massaging seats with speakers in the headrest, and all the materials feel super high-end. The QX60 and MDX both have Google Built-In included in the infotainment system, but the Infiniti's interface looks dated and needs a reboot. The QX60's third row of seats is best left to kids, who are able to access the way-back with the help of a well-placed button. However, the Infiniti is the only one of the three to omit USB ports in the third row.