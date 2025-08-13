Is Our Tesla Model Y's Full Self-Driving Tech Really Worth $8,000?

Here comes the qualifiers

Ah, yes, you knew I'd have these. The main drawback to FSD is the part that Tesla puts in parentheses, the "Supervised." This is the devil in the details. FSD is not a fully automated driving system. Therefore, as the car tells you before you activate FSD, it's your responsibility as the driver to be ready to take over.

Here's a quote from the Model Y's online owner's manual:

"Full Self-Driving (Supervised) is a hands-on feature that requires you to pay attention to the road at all times. Keep your hands on the steering wheel at all times, be mindful of road conditions and surrounding traffic, pay attention to pedestrians and cyclists, and always be prepared to take immediate action (especially around blind corners, crossing intersections, and in narrow driving situations). Failure to follow these instructions could cause damage, serious injury or death. It is your responsibility to familiarize yourself with the limitations of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) and the situations in which it may not work as expected."

Along with many of my co-workers, I find the need to constantly monitor FSD's actions — and be ready at a moment's notice to take control should it deactivate or do something potentially accident-causing — to be just as concentration-intensive as regular driving on my own.

Our Model Y's FSD can also do odd things to make it hard to trust. On my drive, for example, there was a stretch of highway that had intersections for intersecting roads. There weren't stoplights or stop signs at the intersections on my highway. I didn't have FSD engaged, only Autopilot at the time, but at every one of these intersections, the Model Y suddenly braked, slowed down 20 mph or so, and gave an on-screen notification that it detected curves in the road. Well, the road was completely straight. It was completely unnecessary, and even potentially dangerous, because motorists behind me certainly weren't expecting me to suddenly brake for something that one wouldn't normally brake for.

There are also situations where FSD, though perhaps understandably, is kind of annoying. For example, it won't make slight adjustments within the lane to avoid objects in the road, such as roadkill, blown-out tire debris or potholes. That is not great, but it's made worse because FSD doesn't like you taking control to make those corrections either. Turn the steering wheel just a bit too much to avoid an object in the road and the entire system abruptly turns off.