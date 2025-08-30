Tested: 2026 BMW iX xDrive45 Is a Competent Luxury Electric SUV

Track tested

While down on power compared to the outgoing base model, the xDrive50, the xDrive45 still makes a strong 402 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. For context, the xDrive50 made 516 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque. Nonetheless, the xDrive45 put up strong acceleration numbers that weren't far behind: 0-60 mph took just 4.9 seconds, while the quarter mile passed by in 13.5 seconds at 99.6 mph.

That 0 to 60 time is about 0.7 second slower than the xDrive50, but given the lower price of the xDrive45, the minor trade-off in acceleration doesn't feel like a huge loss. It's also significantly quicker than the rear-wheel-drive similarly sized Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ SUV, which required a somewhat lazy 6.2 seconds to reach 60 mph. The iX accelerated with impressive confidence and composure as well; even cresting 100 mph, body motions were well controlled with no noticeable float.

Handling and braking were similarly solid. Stopping from 60 mph required 116 feet, impressive for a vehicle weighing 5,588 pounds, and every stop was straight and confidence-inspiring. On the skidpad, the iX managed 0.9 g of lateral grip and was surprisingly playful. It's not a performance SUV at heart, but its bones are very solid.