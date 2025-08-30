- The BMW iX remains one of our favorite luxury electric SUVs.
- A new base model, the iX xDrive45, was introduced for 2026.
- We put it to the test to find out how it compares to the more powerful trims.
Tested: 2026 BMW iX xDrive45 Is a Competent Luxury Electric SUV
Less power and less money don't come at the cost of solid performance
While its exterior styling may leave something — OK, a lot — to be desired, the BMW iX has been one of our favorite luxury electric SUVs since it went on sale a few years ago. For 2026, BMW gave the iX a refresh, with lightly massaged styling, revised powertrains, and a new, less powerful but way less expensive base model: the iX xDrive45. We've now had a chance to put the xDrive45 through our series of instrumented testing, including the Edmunds EV Range Test, to see how it stacks up against both the older iX models and other luxury electric SUV competitors.
Track tested
While down on power compared to the outgoing base model, the xDrive50, the xDrive45 still makes a strong 402 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. For context, the xDrive50 made 516 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque. Nonetheless, the xDrive45 put up strong acceleration numbers that weren't far behind: 0-60 mph took just 4.9 seconds, while the quarter mile passed by in 13.5 seconds at 99.6 mph.
That 0 to 60 time is about 0.7 second slower than the xDrive50, but given the lower price of the xDrive45, the minor trade-off in acceleration doesn't feel like a huge loss. It's also significantly quicker than the rear-wheel-drive similarly sized Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ SUV, which required a somewhat lazy 6.2 seconds to reach 60 mph. The iX accelerated with impressive confidence and composure as well; even cresting 100 mph, body motions were well controlled with no noticeable float.
Handling and braking were similarly solid. Stopping from 60 mph required 116 feet, impressive for a vehicle weighing 5,588 pounds, and every stop was straight and confidence-inspiring. On the skidpad, the iX managed 0.9 g of lateral grip and was surprisingly playful. It's not a performance SUV at heart, but its bones are very solid.
2026 BMW iX xDrive45
Edmunds Test Results
|Battery
|94.8 kWh
|Motors
|two electric motors
|Output
|402 hp
|Torque
|516 lb-ft
|Transmission
|single-speed automatic
|Driveline
|AWD
|Weight
|5,588 pounds
|0-60 mph
|4.9 seconds
|Quarter mile
|13.5 seconds @ 99.6 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|116 feet
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|0.9 g
|Price as tested
|$92,775
Edmunds EV Range Test performance
The iX xDrive45 is equipped with a 94.8-kWh battery pack with an EPA-estimated range of 312 miles. However, when we put it through the Edmunds EV Range Test, it exceeded that by 26 miles, traveling a total of 338 miles on a single charge. That's 19 miles farther than the last dual-motor Cadillac Lyriq we tested, but short of the 345 miles that a rear-wheel-drive 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ SUV managed — and that model has been fitted with a larger battery pack since we last tested it. Overall, the iX's range is solid, but don't expect to set any distance records.
A competent luxury electric SUV
Overall, the BMW iX xDrive45 is a very solid luxury electric SUV. If you can get past the controversial styling, you'll find a sumptuous interior, capable performance, and plenty of range to ease your anxiety for longer trips. Plus, at $76,325 to start, it's a solid value in this segment, undercutting the aforementioned Mercedes EQE SUV by nearly $3,000.