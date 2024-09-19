A lot more utility for a little more money

The Civic Hatchback and sedan are maybe 95% the same, with the only difference being what's going on behind the back seat. The sedan has a traditional trunk with 14.8 cubic feet of space, but the hatchback can accommodate 24.5 cubic feet of cargo, plus a whole lot more if you fold the rear seats flat, though Honda hasn't released that spec as of this writing.

Headroom and legroom measurements for both front and rear passengers are identical regardless of the Civic's body style, so there aren't any advantages (or disadvantages) one way or the other in this department either. All of the Civic sedan's cabin tech carries over as well, with Google built-in integration displayed on a 9-inch touchscreen on the top-spec Sport Touring. (Other models get a 7-inch screen without Google built-in.)

The only major differentiator between the two Civic models is that the hatchback isn't available in the sedan's base LX trim level. The cheapest Civic Hatchback you can buy is the Sport, which costs $28,545, including $1,095 for destination — a $1,200 upcharge over the Civic Sport sedan. From there, the Civic Hatchback gets the same Hybrid Sport and Hybrid Sport Touring trims, priced from $31,045 and $34,045, respectively. Those are also $1,200 more than their Civic sedan counterparts.