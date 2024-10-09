Honda Civic, CR-V and More Included in New 1.7M Vehicle Recall

Honda and Acura are recalling approximately 1.7 million vehicles from the 2022 to 2025 model years. Some of the automakers' most popular models like the Civic, CR-V and the Acura Integra are affected by the recall. According to Honda, a defective part in the steering gearbox can lead to increased steering effort that can increase the risk of a crash or injury.

This is a voluntary recall, meaning Honda and its premium brand, Acura, have issued the recall and the NHTS has not had to intervene to force them to. The defective part is a steering worm gear and a corresponding spring that had its preload set too high. A more technical explanation is provided by Honda:

"An improperly produced steering gearbox worm wheel can swell when exposed to environmental heat and moisture, reducing the grease film thickness between the worm wheel and worm gear. In addition, the worm gear spring preload was set improperly high, increasing the sliding force between the components. Excessive friction between these components can cause abnormal steering noise, increased steering effort and difficulty, or 'sticky' steering."