- Honda and Acura are recalling 1.7 million cars.
- The steering system could suddenly require too much effort, increasing the risk of a crash.
- Owners of affected models will be notified in November but can go online now to look up their VIN.
Honda Civic, CR-V and More Included in New 1.7M Vehicle Recall
These are very popular cars. If you own one, we recommend being proactive and checking online.
Honda and Acura are recalling approximately 1.7 million vehicles from the 2022 to 2025 model years. Some of the automakers' most popular models like the Civic, CR-V and the Acura Integra are affected by the recall. According to Honda, a defective part in the steering gearbox can lead to increased steering effort that can increase the risk of a crash or injury.
This is a voluntary recall, meaning Honda and its premium brand, Acura, have issued the recall and the NHTS has not had to intervene to force them to. The defective part is a steering worm gear and a corresponding spring that had its preload set too high. A more technical explanation is provided by Honda:
"An improperly produced steering gearbox worm wheel can swell when exposed to environmental heat and moisture, reducing the grease film thickness between the worm wheel and worm gear. In addition, the worm gear spring preload was set improperly high, increasing the sliding force between the components. Excessive friction between these components can cause abnormal steering noise, increased steering effort and difficulty, or 'sticky' steering."
Here is a full list of the models affected by the recall:
Honda models
- 2022-2025 Honda Civic Sedan
- 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sedan
- 2022-2025 Honda Civic Hatchback
- 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback
- 2023-2025 Honda Civic Type R
- 2023-2025 Honda CR-V
- 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV
- 2023-2025 Honda HR-V
Acura models
- 2023-2025 Acura Integra
- 2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S
Owners who have vehicles that are affected will receive a letter in the mail in November. If you'd like to be proactive and check before then, you can head to either www.recalls.honda.com or www.recalls.acura.com or call (888) 234-2138 to see if your car is part of this recall.