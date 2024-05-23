While it might not have the raw acceleration to match all of its rivals, the RST has a leg up when it comes to range. We drove for hour after hour racking up tons of miles and barely felt like we put a dent in the truck’s battery. There’s a real sense that a product like this can quell even the most severe case of range anxiety, which is exactly what Chevy is banking on.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, this big, heavy truck is a bit of a handful when you take a corner with some enthusiasm. The chassis feels strong, and the air suspension works hard to prevent body roll as much as the laws of physics will allow. Michigan isn’t known for having dynamic driving roads, but every time we turn in to a corner hard, it's evident the tires want to give up before the chassis. Low-speed corners, on the other hand, are less of an issue, with the Silverado EV’s excellent rear steering system keeping the turning circle nice and tight.

Let's talk about those 24s

The Silverado EV RST rides on 24-inch wheels and weighs a ton — well, actually 4.5 tons. These two factors, along with the need for great efficiency, mean that Chevy has to run the tires at crazy-high pressure — over 60 psi — to perform.

When these very-inflated tires come into contact with any bumps in the road, they let you know. This isn’t a product of bad suspension tuning — the Silverado EV’s air suspension is really nice — but this truck would likely be much nicer to drive with smaller wheels and bigger sidewalls. Chevy will offer those two things on future trim levels like the LT. But for now, its RST and its 24s are mandatory if you want a Silverado EV.