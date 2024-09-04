Bigger screens and wireless phone integration

As far as refreshes go, this one is pretty light. But Hyundai managed to address most of the Tucson's significant pain points. Previously, getting anything but the base SE trim meant you had to plug in your smartphone with a cord, like some kind of caveman. That is no longer the case, as the Tucson now has a pair of 12.3-inch screens that create a panoramic effect and include wireless smartphone connectivity.

The redesigned center console features a wireless charging pad atop the lid. That beats where you typically find charging pads, buried underneath the center screen. It's small quality-of-life adjustments like these that make the refreshed Tucson a better place to be both a driver and a passenger.

Unfortunately, touch-type buttons remain. If you want to turn on your heated or ventilated seat (if so equipped, of course), change the fan speed or make other climate adjustments, you'll need to use the same frustrating flush-mounted switchgear found on existing Tucsons.