The Ford Explorer once set the standard for three-row SUVs. It's only recently that the bar has been raised by a series of increasingly tech-savvy newcomers (Kia Telluride, anyone?). Ford, to its credit, hasn't thrown in the towel, and the refreshed 2025 Ford Explorer adds a pair of big ol' screens, hands-free driving assist and a brand-new infotainment system. Is that enough to put the Explorer back on top?

I always liked the previous Ford Explorer because it was surprisingly fun to drive, had a lot of cargo space, and a used powerful base engine. I was less impressed by its interior, which was dated and not as chic as the cabins of many of the Explorer's rivals. There was also less passenger room in the second and third rows than the Telluride despite the Explorer being 2 inches longer.

This refresh unfortunately did not improve passenger legroom, but it did upgrade the interior as a whole. The two new screens, one a 13.2-inch touchscreen and the other a 12.3-inch gauge cluster, are nice to look at and slightly surpass what you'll get on the Telluride in terms of size. The new infotainment system, dubbed the Ford Digital Experience, is the latest to lean on Google built-in. It uses an Android-based system that defaults to Google Maps and includes Google Assistant for voice commands.

The screen is responsive and the built-in navigation is easy to use, especially if you're familiar with Google Maps. Heating, air conditioning and seat temperature are all controlled by the 13.2-inch touchscreen. That's not my preference, especially while driving, but thankfully the screen's responsiveness makes this a smaller pain point.