With great power comes the need for great traction. Uncle Ben never quite put it that way, but he wasn't talking about the Edmunds U-Drags series. We all know that Hellcats have tons of power, and the Durango SRT Hellcat here is no exception. Its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 makes a faintly believable 710 horsepower, but it also weighs in at more than 5,500 pounds. Luckily it also has all-wheel drive, so putting that hellacious power down is a lot more straightforward than in any other Hellcat.

The Audi, on the other hand, uses turbocharging to boost its V8. The RS Q8 makes 590 German ponies and, like the Durango, sends all its power to all four wheels. The Audi also features a slightly slicker gearbox and massive carbon-ceramic brakes that will hold up to the Audi's heft better than the Durango's steelies. This one's matched up as close as they come, so who takes the win? America and its brute force or Germany and its finely dialed-in engineering? Check out the video to find out.