Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Edmunds U-Drags: Audi RS Q8 vs. Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

Edmunds U-Drags: Audi RS Q8 vs. Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

Cut from the same cloth, definitely not sewn into the same driver's seat ...

2023 Dodge Durango Hellcat vs. 2023 Audi RS Q8
  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • Two land boats go head-to-head in this newest episode of U-Drags.
  • Both have big V8 powerhouses and weigh more than the average apartment.
  • Both also have all-wheel drive, so its anyone's game.

With great power comes the need for great traction. Uncle Ben never quite put it that way, but he wasn't talking about the Edmunds U-Drags series. We all know that Hellcats have tons of power, and the Durango SRT Hellcat here is no exception. Its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 makes a faintly believable 710 horsepower, but it also weighs in at more than 5,500 pounds. Luckily it also has all-wheel drive, so putting that hellacious power down is a lot more straightforward than in any other Hellcat.

The Audi, on the other hand, uses turbocharging to boost its V8. The RS Q8 makes 590 German ponies and, like the Durango, sends all its power to all four wheels. The Audi also features a slightly slicker gearbox and massive carbon-ceramic brakes that will hold up to the Audi's heft better than the Durango's steelies. This one's matched up as close as they come, so who takes the win? America and its brute force or Germany and its finely dialed-in engineering? Check out the video to find out.

237 for sale in your area
See All for Sale

Edmunds says

This is about as close a U-Drag we've ever had. Who wins is anyone game.

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Related information

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Recent automotive news

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Recommended

Other models