- We're putting the new Lexus TX 350 up against a Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy in our latest comparison test.
- The Lexus is a full $10,000 more expensive than this fully loaded Hyundai.
- Is the new TX worth the extra money? Read on to find out.
Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy vs. Lexus TX 350: The Price You Pay for Luxury
Is the Lexus TX worth the extra money over Hyundai's swanky Palisade Calligraphy?
One of these is a three-row SUV with a suede-covered interior, massaging seats and a smooth V6. The other is a Lexus. And yet, there's a roughly $10,000 difference in price between these two family-hauling SUVs. So we're here to find out: Is that Lexus badge really worth the extra coin?
Meet the competitors
The Hyundai Palisade has been on sale for quite some time, though it received a small refresh last year. It’s proven to be a very popular SUV, mostly because of its pseudo-luxury feel for a not-crazy price tag. For this test, we decided to bring along the best version of the Palisade to date, the top-spec Caligraphy Night Edition.
This Palisade uses a 3.8-liter V6 making 291 horsepower and our model comes with the SUV's optional all-wheel-drive system. This Caligraphy Night Edition includes virtually every option available on this SUV, meaning it's got an interior covered in suede, trim pieces with pinstripe detailing, massaging seats in the front, heating and ventilation in the first two rows, and even a heated third row. A surround-view parking camera and digital rearview mirror are a few of the many tech highlights.
The Lexus TX tested here is a TX 350 Luxury with front-wheel drive. It has a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder making 275 horsepower and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Luxury trim is the highest one available. It comes with semi-aniline leather, ambient lighting, and a heated second row of seats.
Down to the details
Both SUVs in this test are very practical vehicles with plenty of space for a family. They both have sought-after features like a power-folding third row of seats too. So picking a winner between them comes down to smaller details. In looking at those, we discovered a big theme: The Lexus TX just doesn’t feel like a luxury SUV.
The TX shares a platform with the Toyota Grand Highlander, which means it’s great on space but too similar to its lower-cost sibling inside. Some of the creativity and expensive materials we love in other Lexus products are nowhere to be found in the TX.
The same can be said of the driving experience. You can buy this Lexus as a TX 500h hybrid or TX 550h+ plug-in hybrid, both of which are better options from behind the wheel. This base turbocharged four-cylinder feels stressed out as it tries to get the big SUV up to speed. The Hyundai simply feels punchier despite only being up 15 hp. We prefer the smoothness and easy power delivery of the Hyundai’s V6 in just about every scenario. Turns out it's better in just about every other area, too.
Edmunds says
If the choice is between a fully loaded Hyundai or an entry-level Lexus, we favor the Palisade and its excellent value for the money. At this point, all you're paying for with the TX is its badge, and that just isn't worth the money.
