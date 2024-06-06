Meet the competitors

The Hyundai Palisade has been on sale for quite some time, though it received a small refresh last year. It’s proven to be a very popular SUV, mostly because of its pseudo-luxury feel for a not-crazy price tag. For this test, we decided to bring along the best version of the Palisade to date, the top-spec Caligraphy Night Edition.

This Palisade uses a 3.8-liter V6 making 291 horsepower and our model comes with the SUV's optional all-wheel-drive system. This Caligraphy Night Edition includes virtually every option available on this SUV, meaning it's got an interior covered in suede, trim pieces with pinstripe detailing, massaging seats in the front, heating and ventilation in the first two rows, and even a heated third row. A surround-view parking camera and digital rearview mirror are a few of the many tech highlights.