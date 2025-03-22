Intro to Cupra

Cupra is a spinoff of the Spanish brand Seat, which has been around since 1950. Before its 2018 breakaway, Cupra was effectively Seat's performance division. It'd be like if Volkswagen made GTI its own brand. Today, Cupra offers seven models ranging from hatchbacks to SUVs with a mixture of combustion, plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

It's the latter group that grabs my attention, starting with the Cupra Born in racy VZ trim. The four-door hatch's style is delivered by a series of organic shapes cut by dramatic lines and creases to create something that looks fantastic. Dip it in a subtle green with cool copper highlights, then throw on a set of wheels with center caps that seem to nod toward Audi's turbofans of the '80s, and you have an epic-looking EV.

The interior is just as good. The Born's deep racing-style seats with funky upholstery look great and are super comfy. The copper highlights continue, and while some of the plastics are a bit harsh, and the contrasting geodesic patterns are perhaps a bit much with the faux carbon-fiber embossing, the fresh, youthful vibe is nevertheless strong.