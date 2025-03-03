Kraftwerke

Power comes from a pair of electric motors — one on each axle — delivering 4Matic all-wheel drive. Since both motors rely on permanently excited magnets, the front one is augmented with a mechanical disconnect that removes its drag from the equation when not needed for either acceleration or regenerative braking. It's the same basic concept as what's used in the EQE SUV.

Speaking of regen, the GLC is happy to coast when you lift off the accelerator, but it also has two levels of regenerative braking plus an auto-regen mode like Mercedes' current cars, and it will bring itself to a complete stop. That means one-pedal driving is on the but even in its maximum setting, the GLC's regen is smoother and more relaxed than many other EVs, meaning you'll still need that brake pedal.

That pedal is all-new too, believe it or not. Mercedes developed a new braking system that unifies regen and physical braking in a more cohesive way. It's basically like a brake-by-wire system in that the pedal's travel doesn't directly control the amount of brake application. From behind the wheel, you're just stepping on a spring-loaded thing that replicates the feel of a traditional pedal.

Mercedes engineers were quick to point out that it's not true brake-by-wire, as there is still a physical linkage in there, but in normal operation, it's the car that decides how much stopping force to apply from either the electric motors or the brake pads based on how far you're pushing down the pedal.

How does it feel? Different. The pedal is firm and has a consistent feel, lacking the gradations of resistance felt when moving through the travel on a typical pedal. It does feel a little synthetic, and the lack of feedback while engaging the antilock braking system took me a bit of getting used to. But the good news is that it eliminates the occasionally awkward transition between regenerative and physical braking. It's a definite step forward.