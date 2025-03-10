What's new with the S3 for 2025?

While the new Sonos audio system, redesigned front and rear bumpers and some new wheel options tick all the typical boxes, Audi's updates are much more than skin-deep. The turbocharged four-cylinder now produces 328 horsepower instead of 306 hp (torque remains the same at 295 lb-ft). Audi says a revised underhood design feeds air to the turbocharger for longer, leading to better throttle response at lower revs.

There's increased negative camber on the front wheels, which results in stronger grip for the tires, and the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission has stronger clutch compression that brings quicker shifts and harder launches from a stop. But the big news is the addition of the rear differential from the top-dog RS 3 that can shuffle power across the axle and send up to 50% of the car's power to the outside rear wheel at a time.