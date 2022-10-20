2022 Audi RS 3 Is Wicked Quick, But ...

There are so many ways this could have gone wrong. A compact sedan with a front-biased all-wheel-drive system, tires that are staggered the wrong way, and a turbocharged five-cylinder with more power than it knows what to do with. The 2022 Audi RS 3 is a total oddball, and yet somehow Audi managed to hammer this wacky formula into an imperfect but impressive little lunatic.
How new is the 2022 Audi RS 3?
This redesigned 2022 model is the third RS 3 Audi's made, but just the second to make its way to our shores. The car is now based on the Volkswagen group's modular MQB Evo platform, a quite literally evolved version of the chassis that underpinned the previous RS 3. It's the same body in white that underpins the Golf R, Audi A3 and a load of other compact cars from the VW Group. Because it's a small, fast Audi, the RS 3 features a front-biased all-wheel-drive system, but this generation of RS 3 now features a new torque-vectoring rear differential (in addition to a near-magic front diff) that can send as much as 50% of the engine's available torque to either of the rear wheels, the same unit employed at the back of the current Golf R.