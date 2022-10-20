2022 Audi RS 3 Is Wicked Quick, But ...

A quick look at the bodywork reveals that, thankfully, Audi has done a lot to differentiate this car from the standard A3 and S3 on the outside. The previous RS 3 was so fly-under-the-radar that only the most hardcore Audi fans knew what they were looking at. This new car has some pretty obvious giveaways, the first of which is a gaping maw that's blacked-out no matter which exterior color you select. It helps feed air to an updated 2.5-liter five-cylinder turbocharged engine. It winds all the way to 7,000 rpm and makes 401 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, 7 more ponies and 15 more lb-ft than the RS 3 that came before it.

Flanking that transversely mounted fiver are some extra-ordinarily flared front wheel arches. The extra width is there to house a wheel and tire combo that's 0.8 inch wider up front than they are out back and a front track that's 2.7 inches wider than it is at the rear. The arches also feature venting to let high-pressure air more easily escape from the wheelwells and reduce lift at the front axle, which lends more grip, but they have the side effect of giving the RS 3 a muscular, hunkered-down stance from the front. Out back the RS 3 looks significantly more tame, but it still gets the signature RS-style oval exhaust tips.

Five-cylinder fury, four-wheel finesse

But the RS 3 really is all about that engine. Now that the TT RS is on its deathbed, the RS 3 is the only place in the automotive world where you can still get five cylinders, and it's all the better for it. The pumped-up 2.0-liter four-cylinder in the CLA 45 AMG is just as effective, sure, but it features absolutely none of the character that defines the RS 3's motor. It snarls and rips and burbles in a way smaller engines almost never do, in part thanks to the optional RS exhaust fitted to our test car. But the five-cylinder's specialness goes beyond just auditory satisfaction.