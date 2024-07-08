That chunky sum buys more than just exclusivity and trick suspension. The lurid paint scheme was inspired by Audi's successful IMSA race car from the late 1980s and is the only option on U.S.-bound cars. It clothes a wealth of detail changes, including a carbon-fiber hood and front fenders, with the latter incorporating a new vent to help cool the standard carbon-ceramic brakes.

Audi aficionados at the local cars and coffee will also spot the new bi-plane rear wing, the fancy rear diffuser and the 22-inch forged aluminum wheels. The new suspension lowers the car by 0.4 inch, and this, coupled with the deletion of the roof rails, gives the car a more hunkered-down, purposeful stance. No SUV ever looked this athletic.

Inside, the changes are more minimalist, amounting to some new stitching and a plethora of GT badges, including a numbered plaque to identify your slot in the production run. The rest of the cabin is the usual Audi mix of fine taste and impeccable build quality. There’s room for five adults and as much luggage capacity as a Q8 SUV. If required, you can justify the RS 6 as a genuine family car.