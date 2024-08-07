2025 Acura RDX First Look: A New Bumper and Not Much Else

The base car hasn't really changed at all. There are no mechanical refinements or changes of any sort. That means you still get the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (272 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque) under the hood and standard all-wheel drive. Despite the ZDX, MDX and TLX all getting spicier Type S variants, the thought of a more performance-oriented RDX was always a little far-fetched, and it remains so. The base turbo four-popper remains your lone powertrain option.

The changes start on the outside. The car's front fascia has been reworked — if only slightly — to bring it more in line with the rest of the brand's models. It gets slightly larger openings on either side of the new frameless grille, and top-spec Advance models now get body-color lower trim. There are also slick new wheel designs across the range. The rear, however, remains unchanged. There's just enough to let you know this is "new" without actually being totally new.