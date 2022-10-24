2022 Acura MDX Type S Review: The Completed Package

Instead of the naturally aspirated 290-horsepower V6 that's under the hood of every other MDX, the Type S gets a turbocharged V6 that cranks out a "that's more like it" 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. That engine is hooked up to a 10-speed automatic that's been beefed up from the one in the standard MDX to handle the extra torque. It sends the engine's power to all four wheels via Acura's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system, or SH-AWD for short.

Even though the more potent engine does succeed in adding a little extra life to the MDX's powertrain, it isn't quite as big of a change as you'd expect. The extra thrust means the Type S scoots from 0 to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds — that's hardly class-leading. In case you're wondering, the standard MDX made the 0-60 sprint in 7.5 seconds. That's partially due to a launch that isn't all that aggressive and nearly 4,500 pounds to lug around.

Though it's a fair bit quicker than the standard MDX, the Type S really just catches the MDX up, finally, to the more potent versions of competitors like the Genesis GV80 and Land Rover Discovery. The Germans still have the Acura beat in performance terms, though. A BMW X5 in M50i guise would leave a Type S for dead. It's about $10,000 more expensive than the Acura, but that's the type of rarefied territory Acura wants this SUV to compete in.