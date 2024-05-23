- Kia confirms a higher-performance version of the new EV3 is in the works.
- Called EV3 GT, this electric SUV will have more power than other EV3 models.
- We expect the EV3 GT to arrive in late 2025 or early 2026.
Kia Confirms Hotter EV3 GT Is Coming
The higher-performance EV likely won't arrive until late 2025 or 2026
During Kia's presentation for the 2025 EV3 this week, company CEO Ho Sung Song confirmed a higher-performance EV3 GT is on the way. In fact, Song said we can expect plenty of other fast EVs from the brand, saying, "All our EV models will have GTs."
Considering we don't know much about what powers the EV3, we know even less about what the EV3 GT will have in store. Our best guess is a dual-motor setup with the EV3's largest battery pack — likely the 81.4-kWh unit Kia already confirmed — tuned to deliver maximum power.
For context, the larger EV6 GT makes 576 horsepower and 545 lb-ft of torque from a 77.4-kWh battery pack, but given the EV3's smaller size, it probably won't be as potent. Or maybe it will; we'd be fine with that.
The next step in the GT-ifying of Kia's electric vehicle lineup will be the EV9 GT, which is expected to debut in January. Kia says this SUV should have "enormous power" — enough for a 0-to-62-mph time under 4 seconds.
Edmunds says
By all means, Kia, GT all the things. We love performance EVs.