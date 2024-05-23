Skip to main content

Kia Confirms Hotter EV3 GT Is Coming

The higher-performance EV likely won't arrive until late 2025 or 2026

2025 Kia EV3 exterior 008.jpg
  written by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com and CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook and whip around Los Angeles in his 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
    edited by
    Copy Chief
    Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.
  • Kia confirms a higher-performance version of the new EV3 is in the works.
  • Called EV3 GT, this electric SUV will have more power than other EV3 models.
  • We expect the EV3 GT to arrive in late 2025 or early 2026.

During Kia's presentation for the 2025 EV3 this week, company CEO Ho Sung Song confirmed a higher-performance EV3 GT is on the way. In fact, Song said we can expect plenty of other fast EVs from the brand, saying, "All our EV models will have GTs."

Considering we don't know much about what powers the EV3, we know even less about what the EV3 GT will have in store. Our best guess is a dual-motor setup with the EV3's largest battery pack — likely the 81.4-kWh unit Kia already confirmed — tuned to deliver maximum power.

For context, the larger EV6 GT makes 576 horsepower and 545 lb-ft of torque from a 77.4-kWh battery pack, but given the EV3's smaller size, it probably won't be as potent. Or maybe it will; we'd be fine with that.

The next step in the GT-ifying of Kia's electric vehicle lineup will be the EV9 GT, which is expected to debut in January. Kia says this SUV should have "enormous power" — enough for a 0-to-62-mph time under 4 seconds.

Edmunds says

By all means, Kia, GT all the things. We love performance EVs.

Steven Ewing

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com and CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook and whip around Los Angeles in his 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Kathleen Clonts

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

