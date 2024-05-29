2025 Lincoln Navigator Spied With a Fancy New Face

Overall, the updated Navigator reminds us of the new 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.

This is a prototype vehicle, and much of the front trim is black plastic. Expect the production model to have metallic pieces, however; chrome pieces on the door handles and along the beltline are clearly visible through the polka-dot camouflage.

This Navigator gets an extra piece of black fabric at the back to conceal the hatchback. The new design for the taillights is visible, but it's unclear whether the updated SUV retains the full-width light bar from the current model. The bumper looks to adopt a pair of separated red reflector strips, as opposed to the single long one found on the current Navigator.

Unfortunately, this gallery only provides one look into the updated Navigator's cabin, and black fabric hides the details inside. Since this is Lincoln's flagship product, we expect it to get a version of the panoramic digital display that's available in the 2024 Nautilus. The screen in the smaller SUV measures 48 inches wide and spans the full width of the dashboard.