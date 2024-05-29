- Lincoln is making changes to its full-size Navigator SUV.
- The headlights have a sharper outline, which contributes to the front end's boxier appearance.
- Chrome trim decorates the beltline, and we expect some tech updates in the cabin.
2025 Lincoln Navigator Spied With a Fancy New Face
Lincoln's flagship is getting a light bar that slices through the center of the grille
The Lincoln Navigator is an important part of the brand's lineup and serves as a crosstown rival to the Cadillac Escalade. A new gallery of spy photos reveals that significant styling changes are coming to the large SUV, which could debut before the end of the year.
The updated Navigator has a face-lifted nose that replaces the existing model's rectangular mesh grille The new design tapers inward at the bottom and has a raised portion along the lower edge. An illuminated bar running between the headlights now bisects the SUV's face. The lamps on the outer edges have a sharper appearance than the ones they're replacing. Finally, there's a wide black section in the lower fascia, but only the center seems to be open for airflow.
Overall, the updated Navigator reminds us of the new 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.
This is a prototype vehicle, and much of the front trim is black plastic. Expect the production model to have metallic pieces, however; chrome pieces on the door handles and along the beltline are clearly visible through the polka-dot camouflage.
This Navigator gets an extra piece of black fabric at the back to conceal the hatchback. The new design for the taillights is visible, but it's unclear whether the updated SUV retains the full-width light bar from the current model. The bumper looks to adopt a pair of separated red reflector strips, as opposed to the single long one found on the current Navigator.
Unfortunately, this gallery only provides one look into the updated Navigator's cabin, and black fabric hides the details inside. Since this is Lincoln's flagship product, we expect it to get a version of the panoramic digital display that's available in the 2024 Nautilus. The screen in the smaller SUV measures 48 inches wide and spans the full width of the dashboard.
Powertrain changes for the revised Navigator are still a mystery. The current SUV comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 making 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. Currently, the only drivetrain choice is a 10-speed automatic with four-wheel drive. A rear-drive model has been available in the past.
The precise debut timing for the updated Navigator isn't yet available. However, the "MY 2025" sticker on the rear window suggests this is a 2025 model-year product. A full unveiling before the end of the year is possible.
Edmunds says
Lincoln doesn't seem to be changing the Navigator's recipe of combining body-on-frame architecture with lots of luxury amenities. Owners can tow their toys while comfortably carrying the whole family.