Best-Looking (and Worst-Looking) New Cars: Here's What We Think

As it turns out we have some pretty strong opinions when it comes to looks

  • written by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
    edited by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.
  • There's more to the car buying process than practicality and fuel economy.
  • Sometimes you just want something good-looking, and that can be hard to come by.
  • That's why we voted on the best-looking — and worst-looking — new cars on sale right now. Check out the video for our thoughts!

At Edmunds, we test everything. And while a car's looks don't factor into a vehicle's final rating as heavily as its practicality, how good it drives or how much helpful tech is packed inside, this time, just for fun, we decided to rate some new 2025 models simply based on their designs.

We looked at every new car on sale and, frankly, some of them didn't stir us one way or the other, but at least 10 did. We sent out a poll to our staffers and let them democratically elect what cars were the five best-looking and five worst-looking new cars on sale. There were some pretty hot takes. So, what do we think about car design and how do we feel about the prettiest and ugliest new cars on sale? You'll just have to watch our video to find out.

