- The Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator get small updates for 2025.
- Crank windows are no longer standard on base models.
- You can only get the Wrangler's V6 with a manual, but the Gladiator now is auto-only.
2025 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator: Here's What's New
No more crank windows might seem small, but these were the last new cars with them
Jeep just introduced a few updates for the 2025 Wrangler and 2025 Gladiator, and among the changes is something you might not have even really noticed: The crank window is officially dead. The Wrangler and Gladiator were the last two new cars on sale in the U.S. to use crank windows, but now every single one of them will come with power windows as standard. That means you can't crank it yourself, even if you wanted to.
But the changes don't end there. The other big news is that, if you want a V6-powered Wrangler, you're going to have to row your own gears. The V6 is now offered exclusively with the six-speed manual transmission (last year it was available with an eight-speed automatic transmission for an extra $4,500). You can still have the four-cylinder Wrangler with the automatic transmission, however, and both the V8-powered Wrangler 392 and plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe come with autos as standard.
Conversely, if you wanted a manual transmission in your Gladiator, the option for that is entirely gone. The whole lineup is still powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine that makes 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, but you can only have it with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Surprisingly, even with the newly standard automatic transmission, the base price of the Gladiator hasn't gone up by more. The 2025 Gladiator now starts at $39,995 (just $205 more than last year), while an automatic-equipped Gladiator in 2024 would have cost at least $42,290.
Curiously, Jeep has only released pricing for the Gladiator, and we put it all in the chart below. We'll likely get more information on the Wrangler's prices for 2025 as we get closer to its arrival at dealerships.
2025 Jeep Gladiator Pricing
2025 Jeep Gladiator trim
Base price (with destination)
|Sport 4x4
|$39,995
|NightHawk
|$42,790
|Sport S 4x4
|$43,495
|Willys 4x4
|$47,095
|Mojave 4x4
|$52,995
|Rubicon 4x4
|$52,995
Smaller changes include a new '41 exterior paint color for the Wrangler and the Gladiator that's inspired by the olive drab Willys Jeeps of yore. Prospective Gladiator buyers also get the option of a new Fathom Blue color. Both also now come with the option for preventilation. Owners who select the option can use the app to make sure it's either toasty in the winter or cool in the summer before they ever set foot inside.