2025 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator: Here's What's New

Jeep just introduced a few updates for the 2025 Wrangler and 2025 Gladiator, and among the changes is something you might not have even really noticed: The crank window is officially dead. The Wrangler and Gladiator were the last two new cars on sale in the U.S. to use crank windows, but now every single one of them will come with power windows as standard. That means you can't crank it yourself, even if you wanted to.

But the changes don't end there. The other big news is that, if you want a V6-powered Wrangler, you're going to have to row your own gears. The V6 is now offered exclusively with the six-speed manual transmission (last year it was available with an eight-speed automatic transmission for an extra $4,500). You can still have the four-cylinder Wrangler with the automatic transmission, however, and both the V8-powered Wrangler 392 and plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe come with autos as standard.