- The new Toyota 4Runner is four-cylinder-only, with hybrid and non-hybrid options available.
- Toyota offers nine different versions of the 4Runner, ranging from normal everyday driver to hardcore off-roader.
- Even with a new engine under the hood, this SUV drives with the same character it's always had.
2025 Toyota 4Runner First Drive: More for the Faithful to Love
Toyota's iconic off-road SUV will keep its fanbase happy
The Toyota 4Runner is just one of those cars: You can knock it a thousand different ways but people will still line up around the block to defend it until the end of time. The 4Runner has never been all that powerful, certainly never quick, nor has it been particularly efficient. And yet, it’s one of Toyota’s most beloved products.
For 2025, Toyota has — hooray! — finally overhauled the 4Runner. Will diehard fans still need to make excuses, or does this 4Runner have a long, successful road ahead?
Driving the new 4Runner
Most of the 4Runner faithful are well aware by now that the new model is four-cylinder–only. Lower trim levels use a turbocharged 2.4-liter engine that makes 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. The upgraded powertrain is a four-cylinder hybrid, putting out a more robust 326 hp and 465 lb-ft. That latter setup is also found in the Toyota Land Cruiser, where it makes the exact same power and torque.
At the Edmunds test track, we’ve already tested a new Toyota Land Cruiser, and it strolled to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds. And while we’ve yet to run the 4Runner on our track — numbers coming soon, I promise — there is every reason to believe that it will experience a similar fate. But it’s not like this is shocking for a 4Runner. The last model we tested back in 2022 hit 60 mph in 8.5 seconds, and that had two more cylinders.
I drove both versions of the 4Runner on the road, comparing whether or not the hybrid make much of a difference. The extra torque from the hybrid is noticeable, particularly at low speeds. When you get up to highway pace, however, both powertrains have to put in some extra work to keep the SUV cruising. All new 4Runners use an eight-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to all four wheels in most cases, or just the rear wheels in some of the cheaper models.
From a fuel economy standpoint, the hybrid only nets you a few extra miles per gallon at best, depending on trim level. But to give these four-cylinder engines some kudos, a last-generation 4Runner was estimated to return 17 mpg combined, while all versions of the new model can do at least 21 mpg combined. Not everyone loves a smaller engine, but at least they’re good for efficiency.
There are nine different trim levels of the new 4Runner, so the driving experience depends not just on what’s under the hood but also on how aggressive the tires are, how beefed-up the suspension is, etc. An entry-level gas-only SR5 model with street tires drives drastically different than the ultra-rugged Trailhunter, which has the hybrid powertrain and fat 33-inch tires.
Customers should know what they’re getting into before they go to buy. If you plan on doing some heavy-duty off-roading, the TRD Pro or Trailhunter could be right for you. Expect them to drive like trucks, with lots of lean during cornering and some pretty over-the-top artificial engine noises that Toyota pipes into the cabin to make everything feel more intense.
If your 4Runner will spend most of its life on pavement, the SR5, Limited or Platinum are the best choices. They drive a bit more sophisticated, albeit with less intense hardware, should you ever encounter an off-road obstacle. The sweet spot is the TRD Off-Road, which comes with enough stuff to tackle some dirt but still feels livable in the real world. It also gives you the choice of both engines.
Our team will put the 4Runner to the test off-road much more in the coming weeks, but I got the chance to sample a few trim levels in the dirt. As I noticed on the road, the hybrid does provide a lovely extra cushion of torque to help conquer steep inclines. That said, every 4Runner that I drove in low-range four-wheel drive had no issue overcoming any obstacle. I locked the rear differential just for fun at one point, but even that wasn't super necessary. My favorite piece of equipment during the whole experience was the multi-view off-camera angles, which felt like a cheat code for sightlines when I needed them most.
A familiar interior
From the front seats forward, just about everything in the new 4Runner looks identical to the Tacoma pickup, like the one we're currently testing for a year. That means a nice array of big, chunky knobs and dials to interact with and most things accessed via physical buttons. That’s not to say there’s not enough screen to go around because the center display is absolutely enormous. It boasts wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making life easier, too. Lower trim levels use a smaller screen but still get the wireless phone connections.
Everything inside the 4Runner works the way you want it to, and the controls don’t take very long to learn. This 4Runner is roughly the same size inside as its predecessor, meaning passenger space isn’t incredible but still usable for a small family. Sitting in the second row, I have enough room to settle in and get comfy, but legroom and headroom isn’t abundant for taller people. A third row of seats is available on a few trim levels, and I’ll just let the picture below do the talking. It’s not suitable for adults, even for short drives.
Cargo space, on the other hand, is quite generous. Toyota hasn’t published official figures yet, but the area behind the second row of seats is more than large enough to accommodate several suitcases and then some. However, if you opt for the hybrid powertrain, Toyota stuffs the battery in the rear of the vehicle, which cuts into the cargo hold quite a bit. It’s a definite bummer and something that also inhibits the Land Cruiser.
Picking the right Runner
With so many 4Runner trim levels to pick from, this SUV will appeal to a large customer base. The new model starts at just over $42,000, including the destination charge. Prices go up dramatically from there. A Trailhunter or TRD Pro pushes north of $68,000 also including destination. At some point, you have to wonder how much is too much because a Lexus GX costs roughly the same money and, from my experience in both products, the latter is much nicer across the board.
In terms of competitors, the 4Runner stacks up against a wide range of truck-based options. Honda made some real upgrades to the new Passport, making it a solid alternative to the 4Runner TRD Off-Road. For those of you who seek to hit the dirt a bit harder than that, the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler both offer the capability to match the Toyota.
With the Land Cruiser so closely related, I didn’t quite know what to think of the new 4Runner before I drove it. But after my brief experience, I feel confident in saying that this SUV has earned its right to stay in the company’s lineup. Personally, I think the bottom half of the trim lineup has the right stuff for the majority of customers, but don’t be shocked to see fully loaded models all over town very soon because people love their 4Runners, flaws and all.