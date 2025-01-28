From a fuel economy standpoint, the hybrid only nets you a few extra miles per gallon at best, depending on trim level. But to give these four-cylinder engines some kudos, a last-generation 4Runner was estimated to return 17 mpg combined, while all versions of the new model can do at least 21 mpg combined. Not everyone loves a smaller engine, but at least they’re good for efficiency.

There are nine different trim levels of the new 4Runner, so the driving experience depends not just on what’s under the hood but also on how aggressive the tires are, how beefed-up the suspension is, etc. An entry-level gas-only SR5 model with street tires drives drastically different than the ultra-rugged Trailhunter, which has the hybrid powertrain and fat 33-inch tires.

Customers should know what they’re getting into before they go to buy. If you plan on doing some heavy-duty off-roading, the TRD Pro or Trailhunter could be right for you. Expect them to drive like trucks, with lots of lean during cornering and some pretty over-the-top artificial engine noises that Toyota pipes into the cabin to make everything feel more intense.

If your 4Runner will spend most of its life on pavement, the SR5, Limited or Platinum are the best choices. They drive a bit more sophisticated, albeit with less intense hardware, should you ever encounter an off-road obstacle. The sweet spot is the TRD Off-Road, which comes with enough stuff to tackle some dirt but still feels livable in the real world. It also gives you the choice of both engines.