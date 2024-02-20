The Land Cruiser is back for 2024, and the base 1958 model starts at $57,445, the middle Land Cruiser trim starts at $63,345, and top-spec First Editions come in at a hefty $76,345. That might sound like a lot of coin for a Land Cruiser that's smaller and less luxuriously appointed than the last Land Cruiser we got here in the States — not to mention it has half the cylinders of the V8 in the previous Land Cruiser — but even the base model is quite generously equipped.

A full first look of the new Land Cruiser can be found here. You can get info on the Land Cruiser's engine specs and our initial interior impressions for Toyota's reborn icon.

The trim lineup for the 2024 Land Cruiser is quite simple. For the first model year there's the base 1958 model, a step up from that is simply called Land Cruiser, and there's a top-spec First Edition. There are inevitably going to be a few options to help spruce up your new Land Cruiser, but by comparison to most other automakers (and even Toyota's other models, which can get quite pricey with options), the Land Cruiser trim setup is downright easy.