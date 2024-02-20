- The Toyota Land Cruiser starts at $57,445.
- That might sound like a lot, but there are just three trims and all are well equipped.
- The Land Cruiser will be available in the spring of this year.
But you do get a lot for the money ...
The Land Cruiser is back for 2024, and the base 1958 model starts at $57,445, the middle Land Cruiser trim starts at $63,345, and top-spec First Editions come in at a hefty $76,345. That might sound like a lot of coin for a Land Cruiser that's smaller and less luxuriously appointed than the last Land Cruiser we got here in the States — not to mention it has half the cylinders of the V8 in the previous Land Cruiser — but even the base model is quite generously equipped.
A full first look of the new Land Cruiser can be found here. You can get info on the Land Cruiser's engine specs and our initial interior impressions for Toyota's reborn icon.
The trim lineup for the 2024 Land Cruiser is quite simple. For the first model year there's the base 1958 model, a step up from that is simply called Land Cruiser, and there's a top-spec First Edition. There are inevitably going to be a few options to help spruce up your new Land Cruiser, but by comparison to most other automakers (and even Toyota's other models, which can get quite pricey with options), the Land Cruiser trim setup is downright easy.
What do you get in the Land Cruiser?
The base 1958 model is billed as a sort of back-to-basics model. You get retro-inspired circular headlights, cloth seats (which are heated), five USB type C ports, a 7-inch display in the instrument cluster, and an 8-inch infotainment screen. Off-road aficionados will appreciate the standard locking center and rear differentials, full-time four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case, crawl control software, and 2400-watt AC inverter on board.
All Land Cruiser models also come with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 as standard. The system includes a raft of driver aids like pre-collision warning with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with steering assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, road sign recognition, and automatic high beams. As a bonus, Toyota is also adding blind-spot warning as standard on Land Cruisers, too.
Land Cruiser - $63,345
The next step up from the 1958 model is simply called "Land Cruiser." It builds on the 1958 with different, more modern headlights and a slightly reworked grille design. The seats go from cloth to faux leather and are both heated and cooled, and both screens grow to 12.3 inches. The Land Cruiser trim also adds some more off-road goodies like Toyota's Multi-Terrain Select system, an electronic sway bar disconnect for more wheel articulation, and a multi-terrain monitor (i.e., an array of cameras that give you a view of the terrain directly ahead and behind your Land Cruiser).
A $4,600 Premium package is available on the Land Cruiser and adds real leather upholstery and lumbar support to the seats, a JBL-branded sound system, a digital rearview mirror, a head-up display, a power moonroof, a center console cool box, and two more USB-C ports in the cargo area. You can also spec 21-inch wheels for an extra $1,240 and some of the paint color combinations will run you an extra $350.
Land Cruiser First Edition - $76,345
The top-spec First Edition gets all of the aforementioned goodies equipment (including the Premium pack) but adds the 1958 model's round retro headlights back into the mix, as well as some different wheels and First Edition badging. First Editions also get a few more off-road niceties like a roof rack, rock rails and a front skid plate. It's easily the priciest trim of the trio offered by Toyota, but some will truly value the exclusivity that you get with a first edition, as just 5,000 of them will be made.
Get your checkbooks ready, because Toyota says the new Land Cruiser will hit dealerships in the spring of this year. First Edition models will come first, with the other two models following shortly thereafter.
Edmunds says
Stay tuned for our full first impression of the new Land Cruiser and everything else you need to know about Toyota's icon, reborn.