2024 Subaru BRZ Gets Pricier, No Longer a Sub-$30K Sports Car
The 2024 Subaru BRZ gets some useful features, but at a cost
2024 is almost here, and with the new year your favorite cheap sports car will get a little pricier. Subaru has announced some mild updates for the '24 BRZ, which will also come with a slight pricing increase.
Three trim levels are offered for the 2024 model year. The Subaru BRZ Premium is still the base model, now priced at $31,315 including delivery. This is followed by the Limited trim, at $33,815. Finally, the new performance-oriented tS trim will run you $36,465. As a quick refresher, the BRZ tS is the range-topping, more hardcore BRZ with Hitachi dampers, special badging and interior features, and some STI nods.
These prices are assuming you opt for the standard six-speed manual (the only choice for tS models), though Subaru does offer a six-speed auto for those who don't want to row their own gears. On Premium models, the automatic is a $2,500 upcharge while on Limited models it's only an extra $950.
So just how much more is a 2024 BRZ? A 2023 base BRZ would have cost you $29,615 with destination. Having a sports car under $30K is a big deal, and it's a bit of a shame the BRZ is leaving its sub-$30K roots behind. There are likely still some 2023s floating around dealer lots, and if you look hard enough you might be able to find the cheaper of the two model years.
Though Subaru hasn't said exactly why, the price hikes are likely a function of the addition of Subaru EyeSight to the BRZ as standard across all models, even the manuals. That means EyeSight will now work with stick-shift models, a huge improvement from last year when it wasn't available with six-speed cars at all. It's also something the BRZ can now lord over the slightly cheaper Toyota GR86, which offers little in the way of driver aids. EyeSight adds adaptive cruise control, a pre-collision braking system, lane departure/sway warning, and lead vehicle start alert.
Edmunds says
While the BRZ is pricier than its Toyota sibling, the addition of EyeSight will do wonders for daily drivability in the BRZ, especially thanks to adaptive cruise control. Should Toyota follow with similar updates for the GR86, the two will still be hugely tempting beacons of affordable fun.