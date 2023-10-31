2024 Subaru BRZ Gets Pricier, No Longer a Sub-$30K Sports Car

These prices are assuming you opt for the standard six-speed manual (the only choice for tS models), though Subaru does offer a six-speed auto for those who don't want to row their own gears. On Premium models, the automatic is a $2,500 upcharge while on Limited models it's only an extra $950.

So just how much more is a 2024 BRZ? A 2023 base BRZ would have cost you $29,615 with destination. Having a sports car under $30K is a big deal, and it's a bit of a shame the BRZ is leaving its sub-$30K roots behind. There are likely still some 2023s floating around dealer lots, and if you look hard enough you might be able to find the cheaper of the two model years.

Though Subaru hasn't said exactly why, the price hikes are likely a function of the addition of Subaru EyeSight to the BRZ as standard across all models, even the manuals. That means EyeSight will now work with stick-shift models, a huge improvement from last year when it wasn't available with six-speed cars at all. It's also something the BRZ can now lord over the slightly cheaper Toyota GR86, which offers little in the way of driver aids. EyeSight adds adaptive cruise control, a pre-collision braking system, lane departure/sway warning, and lead vehicle start alert.