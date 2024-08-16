- The 1967 Mustang was the first to be available with a Brittany Blue paint scheme.
- Ford is selecting just a few customers to get this special color, available as part of the 2025-only 60th Anniversary package.
- It costs $65,245.
Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary Edition Available in Classic Brittany Blue Body
Ford is accepting applications for the color for just four days
Ford introduced Brittany Blue on the 1967 Mustang as a silky cerulean shade with silver undertones, depending on how light hit the body. Folks who want this classic color on a 2025 Ford Mustang must act fast, though. The automaker is offering the paint as part of the previously announced 60th Anniversary package but there's a catch. Only customers who apply to buy it online and win the random drawing will get the right to buy one. Interested buyers can apply from now until August 19 at 6 p.m. Pacific time. This retro-colored Mustang costs $65,245.
Ford isn’t saying how many Brittany Blue Mustangs it plans to make. The company will contact the selected customers via email by August 21. From there, a VIP team will help them through the dealer selection and ordering process.
The 2025 Mustang 60th Anniversary model is limited to just 1,965 vehicles. Customers can also select the colors Wimbledon White, Race Red and Vapor Blue. They all come with 20-inch wheels featuring a Dark Gravity Gray finish and a Vermillion Red center cap. There are red or silver stripes along the lower flanks, and the grille features a unique mesh design and silver-accented nostrils. The limited-run model also gets a performance exhaust, Brembo brakes, a 12-speaker B&O stereo and Space Gray upholstery.
Ford will let the public get a look at the Brittany Blue Mustang at the 2024 Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday, August 17. The car will be at Ford’s Mustang Alley display in Ferndale, Michigan.
Edmunds says
Judging from the photos, Brittany Blue looks great on the new Mustang. It's too bad Ford isn't making the color more accessible to buyers, though.