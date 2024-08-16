Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary Edition Available in Classic Brittany Blue Body

Ford introduced Brittany Blue on the 1967 Mustang as a silky cerulean shade with silver undertones, depending on how light hit the body. Folks who want this classic color on a 2025 Ford Mustang must act fast, though. The automaker is offering the paint as part of the previously announced 60th Anniversary package but there's a catch. Only customers who apply to buy it online and win the random drawing will get the right to buy one. Interested buyers can apply from now until August 19 at 6 p.m. Pacific time. This retro-colored Mustang costs $65,245.

Ford isn’t saying how many Brittany Blue Mustangs it plans to make. The company will contact the selected customers via email by August 21. From there, a VIP team will help them through the dealer selection and ordering process.