The changes are small, but they make you go faster

So what exactly did Audi change underneath the skin? For starters it tweaked the software that rules the car's chassis dynamics. The brake torque vectoring is now more finessed, and as a result, drivers will be able to attack corners more aggressively, carry a higher speed throughout a corner, and power out sooner. Audi also says that it's refined the RS 3's oversteer characteristics so that steering adjustments are all you need to kick out the rear (though we're quite sure a big dose of throttle will do it, too). There is also a new standard tire, but a set of super-sticky Pirelli P Zero Trofeo Rs are still available as an option.

The interior is largely untouched, though there is a new steering wheel borrowed from other Audis like the Q4 E-tron and Q6 E-tron. It sports a flat bottom and touch-sensitive pads to control the driver's display. There are also two shortcut buttons on the steering wheel that allow you to activate the RS 3's more racey functions. There is also a new rev counter in the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and an app store for the 10.1-inch infotainment display. The gear selector also moves from a sort of lever to a flatter switch — a change that brings the RS 3 in line with other Audi models but doesn't really affect the way you operate it in any meaningful way.