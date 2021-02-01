Now, there is the existing CT5-V (or "V-Series"), which has a slightly more powerful version of the CT5's optional turbocharged V6. It also has a decent mix of performance upgrades, but it's still a far cry from the big bruiser of yesteryear.

How are your s'mores coming along, son? Great. So, as I was saying, Cadillac's been missing a replacement for the CTS-V. But now, finally, there's the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. Though it doesn't fit the original so-called Blackwing engine underhood (that particular motor was only ever sold in the recently retired CT6-V), the CT5-V Blackwing will instead use a familiar powerplant with gobs of torque. More on that coming up next! It also has unique features and options not available on other CT5 models, including a row-your-own transmission. I'll get to all the good stuff below.