2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

Release Date: Summer 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $84,990
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
  • The true return of the V-Series
  • 668-horsepower V8 promises 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds
  • Standard manual transmission
  • Part of the first CT5 generation introduced for the 2020 model year
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Review
This Is the *Real* V Model
Cameron Rogers
02/01/2021
What is the CT5-V Blackwing?

Gather 'round the campfire, kids, and I'll spin you a yarn complete with thundering V8s, super sport sedans, and everyone's favorite topic: confusing nomenclature. In 2020, Cadillac replaced the CTS midsize sedan with the CT5 — a vehicle that is more like a slightly enlarged version of the CT4 compact than its own distinct model. Gone too was the high-performance CTS-V and its supercharged V8.

Now, there is the existing CT5-V (or "V-Series"), which has a slightly more powerful version of the CT5's optional turbocharged V6. It also has a decent mix of performance upgrades, but it's still a far cry from the big bruiser of yesteryear.

How are your s'mores coming along, son? Great. So, as I was saying, Cadillac's been missing a replacement for the CTS-V. But now, finally, there's the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. Though it doesn't fit the original so-called Blackwing engine underhood (that particular motor was only ever sold in the recently retired CT6-V), the CT5-V Blackwing will instead use a familiar powerplant with gobs of torque. More on that coming up next! It also has unique features and options not available on other CT5 models, including a row-your-own transmission. I'll get to all the good stuff below.

What's under the CT5-V Blackwing's hood?

General Motors reserves the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 for its most extreme sleds, and we're happy to report the Blackwing made the cut. Here, the eight-cylinder churns out 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque. It also comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission that has a no-lift shift feature to eke out that extra bit of performance. A 10-speed automatic with magnesium paddle shifters is optional and will probably be the default choice for most buyers, but I love that Cadillac is giving more control to those who want it. Both transmissions send the engine's power to the rear wheels and an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential.

With the automatic, Cadillac says the Blackwing can hit 60 mph from a stop in 3.7 seconds. That's pretty quick overall, but costlier rivals such as the BMW M5 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E 63 S are quicker still.

I don't expect the CT5-V Blackwing to be a lightweight, so stopping this beast from its top speed of more than 200 mph requires a set of sizable stoppers. GM says the drilled 398 mm front and 373.5 mm rear rotors are the largest ever fitted to a Cadillac, and the Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes should be up to the job. If you plan on pushing your Blackwing to the limit, the available carbon-ceramic brakes reduce unsprung mass by 53 pounds and should remain fade-free even after heavy use.

How's the CT5-V Blackwing's interior?

The standard CT5's interior is thoughtfully laid out, but the overall materials mix is a little underwhelming, even in the currently top-level CT5-V spec. The Blackwing version — shown here with two-tone upholstery, contrast stitching, imitation suede headliner and carbon-fiber trim — appears to be a step in the right direction. Every Blackwing comes with heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, and interior upgrade packages add faux suede or carbon-fiber backing. I also dig the sport steering wheel that features a Ferrari-style driving mode switch, a red stripe at the 12 o'clock position, and a plaque bearing the car's production number.

I expect the Blackwing will have the same hits and misses as the standard CT5 on the practicality front. The CT5 sits a little lower than its competitors, so tall folks might have a hard time entering and exiting gracefully. There's a good amount of legroom in both rows, but the sloping roofline reduces headroom in the rear. People with long torsos will have to compromise their seating position to fit.

How's the CT5-V Blackwing's tech?

There are few Blackwing-specific enhancements. It will come standard with a digital instrument cluster and a head-up display, and the Performance Data Recorder (it allows you to record the vehicle's camera feeds for later analysis and review) is upgraded to hi-def 1080p resolution. A 15-speaker AKG audio system is also included, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. A basic set of driving aids — such as forward collision warning and blind-spot monitoring — are likely to come standard, but there's no word yet on whether Cadillac's superb Super Cruise automated driving function will be available on the performance-oriented Blackwing. (You can option it on lesser CT5s.)

EdmundsEdmunds says

We've gone a few years without a true successor to the CTS-V, but the 2022 CT5-V Blackwing is ready to take up the mantle. We can't wait to get behind the wheel of this 668-horsepower land rocket.

