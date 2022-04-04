2023 Toyota GR Corolla vs. the Competition

The GR Corolla's impressive specs match up closely with the new-for-2022 Volkswagen Golf R. The hottest Golf ever made sends 315 horsepower and up to 295 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels. However, the Golf R will only shuffle up to 50% of the engine's maximum torque to the rear. The Golf R has a drift mode, but the Corolla's manual handbrake means a drift is just a quick yank away, whereas the Golf R has to do all the drifting by manipulating the rear differential. Another key difference is that the Golf R is offered with either a manual or a quick-shifting dual-clutch automatic, making it the friendlier choice for the daily slog through traffic-laden city streets.

Hyundai's Veloster N burst onto the scene with a potent turbocharged four-cylinder, a raucous exhaust, and a funky three-door layout. It's still one of the most entertaining hatchbacks out there, but it's down on power compared to the Golf and Corolla. Its boosted inline-four makes 275 horsepower and 260 lb-ft, all of which flows to the front wheels. Adaptive suspension dampers are standard, and Hyundai's N mode allows you to adjust throttle response, steering weight, ride quality and even how aggressive the limited-slip front differential is to suit your liking. Like the Golf R, the Veloster N also comes with either a manual or dual-clutch automatic, and its compact dimensions make it easy to move through traffic and park in tight spots.