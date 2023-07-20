Dodge Durango May Go Wagoneer-Sized and Be Replaced by Stealth 3-Row SUV

Dodge is right in the middle of big changes to its lineup. The Hornet is the first (lightly) electrified model in its history, the V8 halo cars are gone, and now its SUVs will be getting the shakeup. Reports out of MotorTrend indicate that the Dodge Durango will be replaced by a new model with an old name. It'll reportedly be called the Dodge Stealth, but it won't be a funky, pseudo-futuristic two-door sports car.

The new nameplate won’t mean the death of the Dodge Durango, however. Instead, the Durango will scooch up a bit to match the Jeep Wagoneer in size and will sit on its body-on-frame platform, the report says. The Stealth, then, will functionally be what the Durango is today — a three-row SUV that's built on a unibody platform (that is to say, there isn't a truck platform underneath).