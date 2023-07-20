Skip to main content
2023 Dodge Durango Hellcat front three-quarter

Dodge Durango May Go Wagoneer-Sized and Be Replaced by Stealth 3-Row SUV

Dodge will reportedly reshuffle SUV lineup to add Durango's 3-row replacement, the Stealth

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Dodge Durango May Go Wagoneer-Sized and Be Replaced by Stealth 3-Row SUV
  • Chase Bierenkovenby
    Contributor
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
  • A report says the Dodge Stealth will be a three-row SUV replacing the aging Durango.
  • A new Durango will reportedly be introduced and grow to the size of the Jeep Wagoneer.
  • Like its retro namesake, the Stealth SUV will likely get turbocharged six-cylinder power.

Dodge is right in the middle of big changes to its lineup. The Hornet is the first (lightly) electrified model in its history, the V8 halo cars are gone, and now its SUVs will be getting the shakeup. Reports out of MotorTrend indicate that the Dodge Durango will be replaced by a new model with an old name. It'll reportedly be called the Dodge Stealth, but it won't be a funky, pseudo-futuristic two-door sports car.

The new nameplate won’t mean the death of the Dodge Durango, however. Instead, the Durango will scooch up a bit to match the Jeep Wagoneer in size and will sit on its body-on-frame platform, the report says. The Stealth, then, will functionally be what the Durango is today —  a three-row SUV that's built on a unibody platform (that is to say, there isn't a truck platform underneath).

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat rear 3/4

That wasn’t always what the Stealth was. Back in the 1990s, the name was used for Dodge’s sport coupe, built in collaboration with Mitsubishi. The equivalent Mitsubishi was the cult-classic 3000GT, a sports car that has enjoyed a more favorable reputation than the Dodge as the years have worn on.

MT speculates that the Stealth will join the Jeep Grand Cherokee L on Stellantis’ WL Platform. It could also find a home on the STLA Large platform, which was built for EVs and some hybrids. Speaking of, it’s very likely the Stealth will be a hybrid, not a full-on EV. In all likelihood, Dodge will use its turbocharged Hurricane engine with a dash of hybridization to power the Stealth. Pricing has reportedly already been solidified, with the upcoming Dodge Stealth starting around $40,000.

original 2001 Dodge Stealth front 1/3

Edmunds says

Dodge is making the right move by broadening its SUV lineup. Without the V8-powered Challenger and Charger to entice buyers to the brand, Dodge will have to learn fast. Making big SUVs is always a solid place to start in 2023.

Chase Bierenkovenby

Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
Discover the unrivaled
100% Electric BMW iX.
Learn more at BMWUSA.com 
Toyota Certified Used Vehicles
Learn more 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2023 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE
Learn More on Chevrolet.com 
2023 Acura Integra
Learn more 

Related information

Other models

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model